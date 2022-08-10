WOAH! Did Hrithik Roshan just confirm War 2 with Jr NTR?

Reportedly, Jr NTR will be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in War 2, and the latter’s birthday tweet for the former kind of confirms that they are teaming up. Read on to know more...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/20/2023 - 11:38
Hrithik Roshan

MUMBAI: There have been a lot of reports about War 2. It is said that Jr NTR will be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in the sequel; however Yash Raj Films have not yet officially made an announcement about it.

Today, it is Jr NTR’s 40th birthday, and Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter to wish him. Well, the Fighter actor’s tweet hints that the reports about them starring in War 2 are totally true.

Also Read: WOW! Jr NTR starrer NTR30 titled Devara; RRR star’s fans go berserk after seeing the first look poster

Hrithik tweeted, “Happy Birthday @tarak9999 ! Wishing you a joyous day and an action packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace …until we meet Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu Mitrama.”

In the tweet, Hrithik has used words like ‘action packed year’, ‘yuddhabhumi’ (battlefield), and ‘until we meet’. So, this is surely making us wonder whether the actor confirmed that Jr NTR is in War 2. Now, we just wait for an official announcement from the makers.

Reportedly, Ayan Mukerji will be directing War 2. The first instalment was helmed by Siddharth Anand and also starred Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. It was a blockbuster at the box office.

Talking about other films of Hrithik, the actor will be seen in Fighter which is slated to release in January next year. Meanwhile, Jr NTR has Devara lined up and the first look poster of the film was released yesterday. The movie also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.

So, are you excited to watch Hrithik and Jr NTR in War 2? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/20/2023 - 11:38

