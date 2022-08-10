WOAH! Did Hrithik Roshan just confirm War 2 with Jr NTR?

MUMBAI: There have been a lot of reports about War 2. It is said that Jr NTR will be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in the sequel; however Yash Raj Films have not yet officially made an announcement about it.

Today, it is Jr NTR’s 40th birthday, and Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter to wish him. Well, the Fighter actor’s tweet hints that the reports about them starring in War 2 are totally true.

Hrithik tweeted, “Happy Birthday @tarak9999 ! Wishing you a joyous day and an action packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace …until we meet Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu Mitrama.”

Happy Birthday @tarak9999! Wishing you a joyous day and an action packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace



…until we meet



Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu Mitrama — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 20, 2023

In the tweet, Hrithik has used words like ‘action packed year’, ‘yuddhabhumi’ (battlefield), and ‘until we meet’. So, this is surely making us wonder whether the actor confirmed that Jr NTR is in War 2. Now, we just wait for an official announcement from the makers.

Reportedly, Ayan Mukerji will be directing War 2. The first instalment was helmed by Siddharth Anand and also starred Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. It was a blockbuster at the box office.

Talking about other films of Hrithik, the actor will be seen in Fighter which is slated to release in January next year. Meanwhile, Jr NTR has Devara lined up and the first look poster of the film was released yesterday. The movie also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.

