Woah! Dilip Kumar's bungalow to be demolished, here's what will happen to the plot

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/06/2023 - 13:45
Dilip Kumar

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's bungalow is set to undergo a transformation. It is believed that the actor’s family has agreed to demolish the bungalow to give space for a luxurious residential project. It is also said that a museum will be built to commemorate the remarkable life of The First Khan of Bollywood.

According to a report, it states that as the plot spans across half-acre land and is Mumbai’s one of the most sought-after locations, the upcoming project will cover the area of 1.75 lakh square feet of the total construction area. This will be further distributed across 11 floors. 

It is being said that the actor’s family has partnered with Ashar Group for the luxurious project and it is expected to be completed by the year 2027. The residential tower will be generating a whooping revenue of Rs. 900 crore, as being said by some analysts.

It is believed that for many years the Pali Hill plot had been embroiled in legal disputes. This is because the late actor’s family had accused a real estate firm for forging fake documents with the intention of taking it over. 

But, after a long court battle, in the year 2017, the Mughal-e-Azam actor’s wife Saira Banu shared the happy news of getting the keys back of their Pali Hill bungalow. In the meantime, Ashar also confirmed the news that the legal issues related to the property had come to an end.

Meanwhile, July 7 marked the two-year death anniversary of superstar Dilip Kumar. Remembering him and to celebrate his life, Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu made her Instagram debut at the age of 78. 

In the bio of her account, she wrote, “Hindustan ke ‘KOHINOOR’ Dilip Sahib ke liye (heart emoji); Hamari zindagi ke andekhey aur ansunay kissey… [For Hindustan’s ‘Kohinoor’, Dilip Sahib; Some unseen and unheard moments of our lives]” 

Saira Banu made her very first post on the death anniversary of her husband. It had a young photo of the couple and a photo in which both of them have turned old. In the caption, the actress wrote, “I am writing this note on the 7th of July to especially express my gratitude to the overwhelming multitude of caring well-wishers and dearest friends from the world over who have so tremendously swept me off my feet till today with their everlasting remembrance, love, and respect for my Kohinoor Dilip Kumar Sahib.” Have a look:

