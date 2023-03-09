Woah! Esha Deol expresses her regret over turning down Omkara and Golmaal, read more

Bollywood actress Esha Deol has had a career span of over 20 years. She has faced a lot of highs and lows during her acting career, and some of her most popular films include Kaal, Dhoom, Dus, and No Entry, among others.
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Esha Deol has had a career span of over 20 years. She has faced a lot of highs and lows during her acting career, and some of her most popular films include Kaal, Dhoom, Dus, and No Entry, among others. 

Also read - Really! When Esha Deol opened up about her ‘orthodox Punjabi’ dad Dharmendra not happy with her joining films

In a recent interview, the actress expressed that she wants to be cast opposite Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn again. She also talked about the kind of films she wants to do and also happened to mention that she regrets not doing Omkara and Golmaal.

In an interview with Zoom, Esha Deol was asked about the films that she regrets not being a part of. Esha Deol said that there were a couple of films that were offered to her, but she turned them down for some unknown reason. 

Those include Vishal Bhardwaj’s Omkara, and Rohit Shetty’s film Golmaal. Esha said, “A couple of them that had come my way. I don't know for what reason I didn't do them. Would definitely be the first part of Golmaal, Omkara, and a couple more.” 

She further added that the female actors who eventually ended up doing the film did so fabulously. “But whoever then went on to doing the films, those girls have done fantastically,” said Esha.

The 2006 film Omkara starred Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vivek Oberoi, and Bipasha Basu in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Golmaal, also a 2006 film starred Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, and Sharman Joshi along with Rimi Sen.

Esha Deol was also asked about her co-stars whom she wants to work with again. She said, “Ajay Devgn obviously. And Salman Khan. I just love working with these people and I'm glad I got to work again with Ajay recently.” 

Also read - Must read! Esha Deol reveals how Dharmendra was against her joining Bollywood at one point of time

Esha Deol and Ajay Devgn recently shared screen space in the series Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness. In the past, they worked together in numerous films such as Kaal, Yuva, Main Aisa Hi Hoon, among others. Meanwhile, Esha and Salman shared screen space in No Entry.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 

