Woah! Gauri Khan guides daughter Suhana Khan prior to her debut in Bollywood, check out what the reports say

MUMBAI: Suhana Khan may be a big admirer of superstar father Shah Rukh Khan, but her mentor is mommy Gauri Khan, who is a leading businesswoman in her time, and she doesn’t take her job lightly at all.

As per reports, Gauri Khan has turned a mentor to Suhana and is monitoring every step of her before her big Bollywood debut in the industry. Suhana is naturally nervous, and she is aware of the talks in the industry about her privileges like other star kids, and she is ready to face the brunt. But Gauri Khan is a rock, and this is how she is monitoring every step of her daughter like very mothers do.

Just a while ago, Gauri Khan was spotted with her daughter Suhana Khan in the city when she was there for a meeting with Zoya Akhtar, and they were there to discuss the dates to begin the promotions of the movie and more.

Suhana Khan, who faced a lot of criticism for avoiding getting clicked by paparazzi and being media shy, had Asters smiling and speaking to them all thanks to mom Gauri Khan's guidance.

Gauri is the biggest cheerleader for her daughter Suhana, and she often promotes her on social media. We can feel her as a mother.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan share equal responsibility as parents, but when it comes to Suhana, Gauri has taken the charge, and the Jawan star is all happy about it.

Suhana Khan is all set for the release of her first film, The Archies, starring Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Narang, and others in significant roles. The film will soon be released on Netflix, and it marks every actor's debut as an actor.

