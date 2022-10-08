WOAH! Has Naga Chaitanya confirmed his relationship with Sobhita Dhulipala with THIS special gesture?

MUMBAI : South actor Naga Chaitanya who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is grabbing the headlines and it has connection with his personal life. After separation from Pushpa actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu the Love Story actor is rumored to be dating Major actor Sobhita Dhulipala. Now, in the latest interview the actor finally reacted to his relationship status amidst the dating rumours.

Also Read:Interesting! Has Naga Chaitanya dropped a hint of dating Sobhita Dhulipala? Here is what you have to know

When Chaitanya, was asked about his relationship status, he couldn’t stop smiling and then added that he was just ‘happy’.

Samantha had already sparked speculations about their split by dropping his family’s name last year. The actress and Chaitanya then announced their separation with a joint statement later in the year. Following the split, Samantha was subjected to massive trolling, with several speculations trying to narrow down the reason behind the split.

Also Read:Naga Chaitanya says his South Indian version of Hindi is the reason he rejected Bollywood offers

Chay, who is set to make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, was earlier married to Telugu star Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The former couple announced their separation last year.

On the work front, Chaitanya will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film releases on August 11. The actor plays Laal’s (Aamir) friend in the Army. The film also features Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh.

Credit: News 18