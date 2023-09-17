Woah! Here are the recent Bollywood films that got shelved, take a look

MUMBAI: Bollywood filmmakers continue to announce multiple projects every year that keep audiences excited. But, there have been times when these interesting projects get indefinitely postponed and later shelved due to various reasons.

Here’s a look at Salman Khan's Inshallah, Dostana 2 starring Kartik Aaryan and more of Bollywood's much-anticipated and high-budget films that got shelved and never made it to the big screens.

1. Inshallah

Bollywood's Bhaijaan Salman Khan who will be seen in Tiger 3 was all set to collaborate with Gen Z actress Alia Bhatt for Inshallah. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's backed project got shelved due to some differences between him and Salman. Well, Bhansali's production house later confirmed the news that their project has been indefinitely shelved by releasing an official statement.

2. Takht

Filmmaker Karan Johar had announced Takht in 2019, but due to COVID-19, the project was postponed. Later, Karan Johar did not confirm that he would resume the project. As per his interaction with Film Companion Karan said that Takht was a period film based on the Mughal era. He had plans to feature Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, and Anil Kapoor in interesting roles.

3. Shoebite

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar and Amitabh Bachchan were supposed to team up for Shoebite, but this project did not make it to the theatres. There was a tussle between the production companies that eventually led to the cancellation of this film.

4. Dostana 2

Dostana film starred John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra, and Abhishek Bachchan and left audiences amazed with their performances and the bold subject. Audiences were eagerly waiting for Dostana 2, but the project never made it to the theatres. Collin D’Cunha’s directorial project was announced in 2019. The film was supposed to star Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Lakshya in the lead roles. But, unfortunately, the film got shelved after Karan Johar and Kartik's fall out. Dharma Productions later shared an official statement that read that due to professional circumstances, the makers would be recasting for Dostana 2.

5. The Immortal Ashwatthama

Bollywood handsome actor Vicky Kaushal received immense success post-URI: The Surgical Strike. Post this film, Vicky and Aditya Dhar were all set to collaborate for another interesting project titled The Immortal Ashwatthama. Vicky had even confirmed the news when he appeared on Karan Johar's show, Koffee With Karan. As per News18, the makers decided to shelve the project after they suffered a Rs 30 crore loss in the pre-production stage.

6. Baiju Bawra

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali had plans to remake Meena Kumar's Baiju Bawra which is a cult film made in 1952. As per Times of India, the filmmaker had plans to cast Ranveer Singh, but due to financial issues, the project got dropped. Moreover, there are reports that the filmmaker has plans to cast Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan soon for his next project.

7. Munna Bhai Chale Amerika

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's Munna Bhai franchise has always received appreciation and praise from the masses. Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi's on-screen chemistry has always made audiences laugh and cry at the same time. There were reports that the ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani had plans to collaborate with Sanjay Dutt for the third installment, but the project got shelved due to various reasons. The makers had even released a short teaser that starred Dutt and Arshad Warsi in their characters. We are now waiting for Hirani’s Dunki and hope that the next Munna Bhai gets revived soon.

