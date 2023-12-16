Woah! Here are times when Heroes BULLDOZED villains with STUNGUNS, check out the list

MUMBAI: A lot of movies and OTT series have been released this year and the audience have fallen in love with a lot of content. It seems that this year is an amazing one for the Hindi Film Industry and even for the South Film Industry.

Also read - Wow! Anushka Sharma opens up about following her mother's diet plan which she has followed for years; Says 'Meri mummy aisi waali..'

The movies have been making a huge impact on the audience and the actors have been trending a lot on social media while the netizens are also giving their reviews and reactions.

This year, there are many actors who made a comeback and many actors who made their debut. We got to see Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol making an impactful comeback with huge blockbusters like Pathaan and Gadar 2 respectively.

One thing that the audience observed was that there was a variety of action and thriller movies. However, it’s not just the action that people noticed but also something within those action sequences that grabbed our attention.

It’s interesting to notice that while there are a lot of guns used in the actions, there are some movies, which used machine guns while taking down the enemies.

So here we are with the list of movies where heroes bulldozed villains with stunguns. Check out the list below:

Ranbir Kapoor in Animal

Animal is recently released movie directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri and many more.

Ajay Devgn in Bholaa

Bholaa was a 2023 movie that was directed by Ajay Devgn and it even starred Ajay Devgn along with other actors like Amala Paul, Abhishek Bachchan, Raai Laxmi, Tabu and many more.

Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2

Baaghi 2 was a 2018 movie which was directed by Ahmed Khan and starred Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda and Prateik Babbar.

Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai

Tiger Zinda Hai was the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger. This movie was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and it starred Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal, Girish Karnad, Angad Bedi, and Sajjad Delafrooz.

Karthi in Kaithi

Kaithi is a South movie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and stars Karthi, Arjun Das, George Maryan, and Narain. This movie is a part of LCU – Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

Kamal Haasan in Vikram

Vikram was a Pan-India movie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starred Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, and Arjun Das. This movie is also a part of LCU.

Rajinikanth in Jailer

Jailer was a Pan-India movie directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and starred Rajinikanth, Vinayakan, Shiva Rajkumar, Mirna Menon, Vasanth Ravi, and Ramya Krishnan. The movie had a few cameo roles of actors like Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Also read - Exclusive! Rajesh Sharma roped in for an upcoming movie of Nitya Mehra

Which is your favourite action scene out of these? Tell us your view in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.