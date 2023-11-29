Woah! Here’s how the cast of Kal Ho Naa Ho looks now vs then

MUMBAI: Many of the Shah Rukh Khan films remain popular with viewers, and one film that is frequently mentioned and cherished is the one starring Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, and Shah Rukh Khan - Kal Ho Naa Ho. The film was directed by Nikhil Advani and told a very special and touching love story.

Preity Zinta portrayed Naina Catherine Kapur in the film, Shah Rukh Khan took on the role of Aman Mathur, and Saif Ali Khan played the role of Rohit Patel. The movie is about a love triangle in which Naina falls in love with Aman, but he can't tell her about his feelings because of a secret, so he sets her up with her best friend Rohit.

Earlier, we reported how the movie turned 20 years old and Karan Johar posted something emotional that took the audience back to the memory lane.

The audience has shown their immense love for the film over the years, and some of them are still in shock that it has been 20 years. Whether it is the heartbeat sound or the music that plays after, or Aman's final run to meet Naina, where he reveals his feelings and his condition to her, or even the lighthearted scenes between Rohit and Aman and the unforgettable "Kantaben scene," the audience has shown their love for the film.

While the audience is lost in memories, here we are with pictures of the actors who were a part of the movie before. Let’s take a look at how they were in those days and how they are today. Check out the images below:

Shah Rukh Khan – as Aman Mathur

Preity Zinta – as Naina Catherine Kapur

Saif Ali Khan – as Rohit Patel

Jhanak Shukla – as Gia Kapur

Lillete Dubey – as Jaswinder “Jazz” Kapoor

Dheepesh Bhatt – as Frankie Ramdayal

Simone Singh – as Camilla

Delnaaz Irani – Jasprit “Sweetu” Kapoor

Athit Naik – as Shiv Kapur

