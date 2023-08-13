Woah! Hrithik Roshan reveals about the making of Koi... Mil Gaya in detail as the film marks 20 years of its release

Rakesh Roshan's directorial Koi... Mil Gaya starring Hrithik Roshan, and Preity G Zinta clocks 20 years of release on August 8. The 2003 film is one of the blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema.
MUMBAI: Rakesh Roshan's directorial Koi... Mil Gaya starring Hrithik Roshan, and Preity G Zinta clocks 20 years of release on August 8. The 2003 film is one of the blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. 

It gathered numerous applause and praise from the audience as well as critics. From eight to eighty, people of all ages enjoy the film to date. As the film completes 20 years since its release on August 8, PVR Inox re-released Koi... Mil Gaya on August 4 across 30 cities. 

Now, Hrithik, Rakesh, and Indian film trade analyst Komal Nahta, shared some inside stories of the super hit film.

In an interview, Hrithik Roshan revealed many inside stories of Koi... Mil Gaya. Talking about the character of Rohit Mehra and how the film would still work if Jaadoo was a cardboard box, the actor said, "The genius of Koi... Mil Gaya is the way Papa (Rakesh Roshan) scripted the character of Rohit, creating an atmosphere of such desperate wanting and seeding that want in the audiences' hearts and minds. The audience wanted Rohit to have a victory. I wanted him to be vindicated, wanted to see him joyful and happy. We wanted that relief and that was created so beautifully that if you ask me agar Jaadoo ek cardboard box bhi hota na toh (if Jaadoo was a cardboard box) film would have worked. If Jaadoo had come like a cardboard box with no expression but given that relief to Rohit the film would have still worked."

He further added, "The script needs to warrant the fantastic that you want to bring into it so the writing process is where the magic really is. As filmmakers and film students, we must remember that we need to create the need first. If the need is right and correct whatever you bring in half of your battle is won."

Meanwhile, directed by Rakesh Roshan, Koi Mil Gaya is produced by Rakesh Roshan's FilmKraft Production. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Preity G Zinta, Rekha alongside Johnny Lever, Rajat Bedi, Prem Chopra, and child artists Hansika Motwani, Anuj Pandit Sharma in pivotal roles.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 


    
 

