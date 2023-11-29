Woah! “It gives a very good feeling seeing them, like they are king and queen” – Tiger 3 actor Vishal Jethwa on the chemistry between Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif off-set, read on for more

MUMBAI: Actor Vishal Jethwa has been winning the hearts of the fans over time with his amazing acting in various characters. We have seen and loved the actor Vishal Jethwa in the movie Mardaani 2, in which his performance was immensely loved by the fans. He is indeed one such name in the Bollywood industry who is known for his versatility. The actor even got a lot of appreciation for his movie Salam Venky.

Vishal Jethwa enjoys a great following of 424k on Instagram and has really made his mark in people’s hearts. The actor is currently being praised for his role in Tiger where he shared screen space with Salman Khan.

In a recent media interaction with Vishal Jethwa, he was asked about a fight sequence that was not shown in the movie and that if he feels sad about it or not. To which Vishal Jethwa said, “whatever adds to the movie, is only kept. It they would’ve kept the sequence I would feel really happy I mean it was with Salman sir but it’s okay, its fine.”

Vishal Jethwa was then asked if he knew before watching the movie, if his scene was cut. To this, Vishal answered by saying, “That you never come to know beforehand. You shoot for 4 hours but the movie is not going to be of 4 hours. What adds value to the film, is what’s kept in the movie so that is totally fine. No actor, technician or anyone else on set is not bigger than the film.”

Vishal Jethwa was asked what it is about Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s chemistry off-set that translates on the set.

To this, Vishal Jethwa answered by saying, “I did not get to spend so much of time on the set but from whatever I got to see, I saw very good friendship between Salman sir and Katrina Ji. It gives a very good feeling seeing them, like they are king and queen. There was a scene where the two were talking. So before the camera started rolling, they were just standing and talking. I was watching from afar and I just kept watching them. It felt so beautiful.”

This was the conversation with Vishal Jethwa on his experience during shooting of Tiger 3.

Tell us your views in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.