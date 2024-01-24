Woah! Jacqueline Fernandez's Power-Packed 2024: From Cyber Thriller 'Fateh' to Hollywood Debut with Jean-Claude Van Damme

MUMBAI : Jacqueline Fernandez, known for her captivating presence on the big screen, is all set to mesmerize audiences with an impressive film lineup in 2024. The actress, who left a mark with diverse performances in 2023, is gearing up for some significant projects that promise to be a treat for her fans.

Fateh:

In the world of cybercrime, Jacqueline will be seen in the upcoming film 'Fateh,' directed by Vaibhav Mishra. Sharing the screen with Sonu Sood, the movie has generated anticipation with Jacqueline wrapping up the Delhi schedule and expressing gratitude to Sonu Sood for his inspiration. The cyber thriller promises an intriguing

storyline that explores the complexities of the digital realm.

Welcome To The Jungle:

Adding to the excitement is Jacqueline's involvement in the third part of the 'Welcome' franchise titled 'Welcome To The Jungle.' The teaser, released on Akshay Kumar's birthday, showcases a star-studded ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, and more. Jacqueline's presence adds glamour to the military-themed film, creating buzz among eager fans.

International Film with Jean Claude Van Damme:

Breaking new ground, Jacqueline Fernandez is set to make her Hollywood debut alongside action star Jean-Claude Van Damme. The actress, who recently shared a viral photo with the legendary actor, confirmed the completion of the film shot in Italy. This venture marks a significant milestone in Jacqueline's career, expanding her global footprint.

Unannounced Project with Jio Studios:

Jacqueline Fernandez is also set to surprise her audience with an unannounced project in collaboration with Jio Studios. The details of this project are yet to be revealed, creating an air of anticipation and curiosity among her fans.

As Jacqueline Fernandez continues to diversify her filmography, 2024 promises to be a year filled with cinematic delights, showcasing her versatility and global appeal.

Credit: News 18



