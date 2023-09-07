Woah! Journalist Rajeev Masand reveals the struggle of bringing movie stars to his roundtable, dealing with male star egos and more

Over the years, Masand hosted several such interviews on television, and appearing on them was often considered a mark of achievement for an actor.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/09/2023 - 17:30
movie_image: 
Rajeev Masand

MUMBAI: Former film journalist and now COO at the Dharma Cornerstone Agency Rajeev Masand opened up about coordinating and hosting his popular roundtable interviews, which involved dealing with movie star tantrums and placating their egos. Over the years, Masand hosted several such interviews on television, and appearing on them was often considered a mark of achievement for an actor.

In an interview with journalist Anupama Chopra on her All About Movies podcast, he discussed the trial by fire he experienced when he put together the first such roundtable, which featured Aamir Khan, Irrfan Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Ranbir Kapoor. 

Also read - Surprising! This is WHAT Ananya Panday had to say on addressing Siddhant Chaturvedi’s dig at her nepotist comment; READ

He said that Aamir changed dates very late in the game, Irrfan was displeased about being pulled from set, and that he, Masand, had to make urgent phone calls to ensure Nawaz’s participation, because he was shooting out of town.

Chopra said that with each passing year, it has become ‘successively harder’ to corral actors to sit across each other, especially A-list male stars. Masand agreed. He revealed that Shah Rukh Khan agrees to sit with the actresses, but not actors as he cannot praise them. Masada believes that there is an ego with actors. 

He pointed out that unlike the West, where studios dictate promotional strategies, in India, stars are in charge. This is partially why it’s possible for Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro to appear on roundtables organised by The Hollywood Reporter, alongside younger actors.

Also read - Surprising! This is WHAT Ananya Panday had to say on addressing Siddhant Chaturvedi’s dig at her nepotist comment; READ

Recalling an incident without taking names, Masand continued that there was a time when a big actor, a big star, refused to come since a particular actor was attending as well. The other actor totally deserved to be there, but he was a younger, newer actor. He doesn't know if the actor was asking for this or the publicist, because they tend to get involved, and they can be pushy and bossy. But, it got really awkward. Masand was adamant that there was no way he was uninviting someone who deserves to be there. He the big star didn't want to come, he couldn't force him. 

He said that it was a ‘horrible’ situation, because he needed the A-lister on the table, and he didn’t know until the ‘night before’ if they’d show up. Ultimately, the A-lister ended up agreeing, and actually had a good time since he uploaded a post expressing the same.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express

Rajeev Masand Anupama Chopra Shah Rukh Khan Aamir Khan Nawazuddin Siddiqui Irrfan Khan Ranbir Kapoor Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/09/2023 - 17:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Mark Your Calendars: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue to Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
MUMBAI :The much-awaited look of Shah Rukh Khan's mega film, 'Jawan', is all set to be unveiled on 10th July at 10:30am...
Faltu: Clear Out! Ayaan’s misunderstanding erased by Janardhan, asks to give the benefit of the doubt to Faltu
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
What! Is Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Falaq Naaz’s sister Shafaq a neglected sibling? Netizens speculate after their mom’s interview goes viral
MUMBAI : Falaq Naaz who is currently seen in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 is winning hearts of fans and netizens...
What! When Anurag Kashyap broke his silence on Kareena Kapoor Khan rejecting his film ‘Bombay Velvet’: “Next time you shouldn’t ask…”
MUMBAI:  Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most talented and bankable actresses we have in the film industry. She is...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Ishaan expresses hatred towards his mother; meets with an accident
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Shocking! When Shahid Kapoor defended his film Kabir Singh saying “Are we all perfect human beings?”; says he regretted doing Padmaavat
MUMBAI:  Shahid Kapoor started as a dancer with Shamak Dawar and never thought he would reach the stardom that he has...
Recent Stories
Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
Mark Your Calendars: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue to Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
Latest Video
Related Stories
Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
Mark Your Calendars: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue to Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
Anurag Kashyap
What! When Anurag Kashyap broke his silence on Kareena Kapoor Khan rejecting his film ‘Bombay Velvet’: “Next time you shouldn’t ask…”
Kabir singh
Shocking! When Shahid Kapoor defended his film Kabir Singh saying “Are we all perfect human beings?”; says he regretted doing Padmaavat
Shehnaaz Gill
Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Shehnaaz Gill says, “If a film doesn’t work it feels bad”
AISHWARYA
Shocking! Throwback to the time when Sanjay Dutt made misogynistic comments and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan agreed to them
Shah Rukh Khan
Hilarious! Throwback to the time Shah Rukh Khan gave lamest excuses to avoid the shoot he was petrified to perform