Woah! Journalist Rajeev Masand reveals the struggle of bringing movie stars to his roundtable, dealing with male star egos and more

MUMBAI: Former film journalist and now COO at the Dharma Cornerstone Agency Rajeev Masand opened up about coordinating and hosting his popular roundtable interviews, which involved dealing with movie star tantrums and placating their egos. Over the years, Masand hosted several such interviews on television, and appearing on them was often considered a mark of achievement for an actor.

In an interview with journalist Anupama Chopra on her All About Movies podcast, he discussed the trial by fire he experienced when he put together the first such roundtable, which featured Aamir Khan, Irrfan Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Ranbir Kapoor.

He said that Aamir changed dates very late in the game, Irrfan was displeased about being pulled from set, and that he, Masand, had to make urgent phone calls to ensure Nawaz’s participation, because he was shooting out of town.

Chopra said that with each passing year, it has become ‘successively harder’ to corral actors to sit across each other, especially A-list male stars. Masand agreed. He revealed that Shah Rukh Khan agrees to sit with the actresses, but not actors as he cannot praise them. Masada believes that there is an ego with actors.

He pointed out that unlike the West, where studios dictate promotional strategies, in India, stars are in charge. This is partially why it’s possible for Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro to appear on roundtables organised by The Hollywood Reporter, alongside younger actors.

Recalling an incident without taking names, Masand continued that there was a time when a big actor, a big star, refused to come since a particular actor was attending as well. The other actor totally deserved to be there, but he was a younger, newer actor. He doesn't know if the actor was asking for this or the publicist, because they tend to get involved, and they can be pushy and bossy. But, it got really awkward. Masand was adamant that there was no way he was uninviting someone who deserves to be there. He the big star didn't want to come, he couldn't force him.

He said that it was a ‘horrible’ situation, because he needed the A-lister on the table, and he didn’t know until the ‘night before’ if they’d show up. Ultimately, the A-lister ended up agreeing, and actually had a good time since he uploaded a post expressing the same.

Credits - The Indian Express