Woah! ‘Kadak’ was the word Vishal Jethwa used when asked about Emraan Hashmi’s performance in Tiger 3 but that’s not all, read on for more

MUMBAI: Actor Vishal Jethwa has been winning the hearts of the fans over time with his amazing acting in various characters. We have seen and loved the actor Vishal Jethwa in the movie Mardaani 2, in which his performance was immensely loved by the fans. He is indeed one such name in the Bollywood industry who is known for his versatility. The actor even got a lot of appreciation for his movie Salam Venky.

Vishal Jethwa enjoys a great following of 446k on Instagram and has really made his mark in people’s hearts. The actor is currently being praised for his role in Tiger where he shared screen space with Salman Khan.

In a recent media interaction with Vishal Jethwa, he was asked that since he knew about Emraan Hashme playing the negative lead, how was it to keep the news to himself and not say anything. To which Vishal Jethwa said, “I think the news came out really soon. I did reveal it to some close ones, I mean I was a part of the film so I think I have at least that much freedom.”

Vishal Jethwa was then asked if he compared his negative role from Mardaani 2 to Emraan Hashmi’s role in Tiger 3. To this, Vishal answered by saying, “He’s very senior and experienced. I don’t have much experience with movies. If you watch it, you too will feel like “Oh I would've performed in this way” but two actors never perform the same way so I respect his performance very much, it was amazing. It’s not just me but a lot of people saying the same thing. I even approached him and appreciated his performance. If I was to do the role, I would’ve done it differently.”

Vishal Jethwa was asked if he liked Emraan Hashmi’s performance. To this, Vishal Jethwa answered by saying, “’Kadak’ truly from my heart! It is important to watch the movie for the way he has performed.”

This was the conversation with Vishal Jethwa on his experience during shooting of Tiger 3.

