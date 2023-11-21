Woah! Karan Johar reveals how Vishal - Shekhar were traumatized with Ishq Wala Love, believed that it 'made no sense'

MUMBAI: The 2012 film Student Of The Year marked the Bollywood debuts of Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, and Varun Dhawan. The coming-of-age romantic drama made an impression not just for its plot but also for its hugely popular song "Ishq Wala Love," which became a romantic anthem for youth upon its release.

Karan Johar recently revealed his critiques of the film's hugely popular song. He commented that the song title makes "no sense" since ishq and love essentially mean the same thing in Hindi and English. 

Johar also recounted how composers Vishal and Shekhar had been "traumatized" when they first learned what the song was going to be called.

“It made no sense. It made absolutely no sense. I remember so many parody videos were made and TVF started their career with a parody video of ‘Ishq Wala Love. They kept saying things like ‘black wala kaala and laal wala red’ and it was actually ridiculous. It made no sense,” Johar was quoted saying in a report by Indian Express and added that as per him, ishq means a ‘higher form of love’ for him.

Recalling their reactions, Karan mentioned, “I told Vishal and Shekhar ‘Ishq wala love’ and they looked really traumatized. They said, ‘Karan you do know these are the same things, right?’ I said no, I am just looking at it with flamboyance.”

The plot of the film was centered around three students - Abhimanyu, Shanaya and Rohan, who find themselves enveloped in a love triangle, while preparing for the student of the year competition. The movie is a tale of love and friendship and will take you on a roller coaster ride of emotions.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 

Student Of The Year Ishq wala love Sidharth Malhotra Alia Bhatt Varun Dhawan Karan Johar Dharma Productions Bollywood TellyChakkar
