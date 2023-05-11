Woah! Kartik Aaryan describes the girl of his dreams, here's what he says

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan is among the hottest bachelors of Bollywood. Just like his films are a massive hit, his personal life also draws a lot of attention. His fans want to know every little detail about his love life. He ruled the headlines when he was linked to Sara Ali Khan.

Well, post their alleged breakup, Kartik Aaryan is said to be all single. The actor is focusing on his work and has a series of films lined up for release. Recently, he even won the Best Actor Award for his OTT film Freddy. It was a fun evening as the actor revealed what kind of a girl he really wants.

At the award function, hosts Neha Dhupia and Aparshakti Khurrana asked him about his relationship status. He revealed that he is completely single. Further the actor described his ideal girl. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor wants a combination of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The actor was asked to pick names of divas who fall into categories 'Wealth', 'Talent', 'Looks' and 'Humour'. He stated that he finds Kareena Kapoor Khan beautiful, likes Raveena Tandon's humour and Priyanka Chopra's wealth.

Further talking about talent and music, he once again picked Priyanka Chopra. He joked, " Abhi voh India mei aayi hui hai, sab kuch Priyanka Chopra."

Post his big win for Freddy, Kartik Aaryan took to social media to pen about his experience. He said that the role was the most challenging for him and he had to put on 15 kilos for it. He called Freddy an 'underdog' film.

Best Actor - Freddy

A Character that challenged me mentally and physically ( Gained around 15 kgs jisko ghataane mein ab Band baj rahi hai )

Acknowledgements like these validate the twisted choices I make sometimes! Thank you HT and the fans for honouring the underdog… pic.twitter.com/Yaq4yFRrOJ — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) October 30, 2023

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has many films in his kitty. He will be seen in Chandu Champion that is helmed by Kabir Khan. The movie is expected to release in July next year.

He will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. As per reports, Aashiqui 3 is also on cards for Kartik Aaryan. He is currently among the busiest celebrities in Bollywood, we must say.

