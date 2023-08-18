Woah! Kay Kay Menon talks about playing serious and comic roles, reveals himself to be 'seriously funny'

Whether it was the flamboyant criminal mastermind Mansoor Dalal in web series Farzi or Khurram Meer, the conniving uncle in Haider, the actor said the process doesn’t change for him with roles.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/28/2023 - 02:30
movie_image: 
Menon

MUMBAI: All good acting is internal, believes actor Kay Kay Menon, who says he is often accused of playing serious characters when he can be “seriously funny” too.

Also read - Wow! Kay Kay Menon and Ranvir Shorey to be seen in an Indian adaptation of Sherlock

Whether it was the flamboyant criminal mastermind Mansoor Dalal in web series Farzi or Khurram Meer, the conniving uncle in Haider, the actor said the process doesn’t change for him with roles.

“People have accused me of doing very serious roles, but I can be seriously funny as well. It completely depends on the role I’m playing at that point of time. Whatever the character may be, I try to portray it well…

“As far as internalisation is concerned, all good acting is internal. Be it an extroverted character or an introvert, the process has to be internal,” Menon told PTI in an interview here.

The Kerala-born actor will next be seen in Love All, directed by Sudhanshu Sharma. The Hindi sports drama will see him play Siddharth, a former badminton star, who is torn between letting his son Aditya pursue the game or protecting him from the tough world of sports.

Describing it as “believable cinema”, Kay Kay Menon said the Bhopal-set movie depicts the struggles of a middle-class family without any Sheen.

“Realism in cinema is a myth. There’s believable cinema, there’s non-believable cinema. Realism is a factor of time and space. When you have a department called editing, you’re jumping time or space. So, then it doesn’t remain real anymore. What you try to do is make believable cinema.

“Then, you can make science fiction also and it can be believable. Science fiction is not real. I try to make it as believable as possible…Love All is believable cinema. There is a middle class (family) here, so, you will get a middle class family. No external gloss has been plastered on it to make it shiny,” he added.

Director Sudhanshu Sharma, who also sat down for the interview, said badminton is the real star of Love All.

“Besides being a sports drama, this is the story of a middle class family and their life battles. Should they let their child pursue sports or not? If I talk about the USP of the film, that’s badminton. I don’t think any film in world cinema has presented badminton in the professional way that we have in our film,” he said.

There was a promise that the badminton sport will be authentic, added Menon.

“Most of our sports films, after a point of time, end up highlighting the stars instead of the game. Here, badminton itself is the star. That’s what is unique about it. All the children who are part of the film are national and international players. You’ll feel as if you are watching real badminton matches. We didn’t need any special effects. So, that was my first attraction towards the film.” Sharma, also known for directing 2018’s Kalichaat, said having badminton chief national coach Pullela Gopichand on board his latest film as presenter was “a stamp of achievement”.

“He was not part of the film while it was being shot. He became a part of the film when the trailer was sent to him. He liked the trailer and wanted to watch the film. He watched it while he was at the Korea Open. Soon, he got in touch with us and asked ‘Tell me how can I help you with the film? I want this film to be watched around the world’. We said it would be great if he could present the film and he agreed instantly,” he added.

At a time where big-budget films such as Pathaan and Gadar 2 are ruling the box office, Menon said it is important for the audience to “come in droves” and watch a film like Love All in theatres.

“We always strive to work in good films. But this is the litmus test for the audience that films like this also run well. So that we can say all kinds of films are made and appreciated in our country.

“I want the audience to give us a promise that appreciating good cinema doesn’t remain lip service. They have to come to theatres to watch it. That will be a testament to the fact that good cinema should exist,” the actor further said.

Sharma said there is a future for small-budget and content-driven movies working in cinemas provided they receive the viewers’ support.

“The same audience is often seen saying they are not getting to see good cinema. So if they want to resolve this complaint, they must support low- and mid-budget films with content.

“That support won’t come from the government or outside, it will have to come from the viewers. There has been support previously, hope Love All also receives the same backing. Big-budget films have their own place. It’s all cinema, I hope all types of films get made simultaneously,” the filmmaker added.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE: Kay Kay Menon on his series Ray and selecting the types of roles to do

Backed by Filmart Productions, L6F Studios, and Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, Love All will hit screens on September 1 in eight languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Assamese. The makers also plan to release the film in China, Japan and South Korea.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 


    
 

Kay Kay Menon Farzi Sudhanshu Sharma love all digital OTT Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/28/2023 - 02:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Sheezan Khan shares his thoughts behind his own YouTube channel; says, "The channel content will be spontaneous"
MUMBAI: Over the recent years, many celebrities have started their own Youtube channels, showcasing their unique...
Vibhuti Thakur on being part of Jahaan Chaand Rehta Hain: I can resonate very well with my role
MUMBAI:  Actress Vibhuti Thakur, who plays the role of Saraswati, a teacher, in the show says that she can really...
Somy Ali: Since mental health issues are not tangible ailments, people are more than likely going to ignore it
MUMBAI: Covid has made the world realise the importance of mental well being. While most of us took care of our...
Rahul Sharma: Playing Madan Lal Dhingra helped me delve into the lives of our valiant freedom fighters and gain insights
MUMBAI:  Actress Kshitee Jog who was seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as Rocky's(Ranveer Singh) mother, Punam...
Emotional! Anil Sharma reveals about Sunny Deol crying when Gadar 2 released in theatres
MUMBAI: Gadar 2 came and stormed up the box office and how! Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel once again pulled the crowd to...
Must read! Will Sunny Deol charge more than Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan with Gadar 2's success?
MUMBAI: Sunny Deol, who has become the first 60-plus actor to enter the 400 crore club in Bollywood with his massive...
Recent Stories
Anil Sharma
Emotional! Anil Sharma reveals about Sunny Deol crying when Gadar 2 released in theatres
Latest Video
Related Stories
Anil Sharma
Emotional! Anil Sharma reveals about Sunny Deol crying when Gadar 2 released in theatres
Salman
Must read! Will Sunny Deol charge more than Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan with Gadar 2's success?
Amitabh
What! Mr. India was to have Amitabh Bachchan as lead with Ramesh Sippy as the director reveals producer Boney Kapoor
Hema
Wow! Hema Malini expresses her love and appreciation for Sunny Deol and his film Gadar 2
Manoj Desai
Woah! Manoj Desai recalls being warned by Amitabh Bachchan's mother Teji for her son's life being in potential danger, read more
Alia
Wow! Alia Bhatt opens about being conscious about body weight and getting over it, read more