Woah! Manoj Desai recalls being warned by Amitabh Bachchan's mother Teji for her son's life being in potential danger, read more

Amitabh Bachchan has put his life on the line on many occasions for the sake of his movies. After his near-death accident on the set of Coolie, Amitabh’s life was potentially in danger when he shot for the 1992 film Khuda Gawah in Afghanistan.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/27/2023 - 22:45
movie_image: 
Manoj Desai

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan has put his life on the line on many occasions for the sake of his movies. After his near-death accident on the set of Coolie, Amitabh’s life was potentially in danger when he shot for the 1992 film Khuda Gawah in Afghanistan. 

Also read - What! When Amitabh Bachchan told Abhishek Bachchan, “what is mine, isn’t going to be yours “

Bachchan starred in the film with Sridevi and the two traveled to the war torn country with the film’s cast and crew. In a recent interview, the film’s producer Manoj Desai recalled that he was given a warning by Amitabh’s mother Teji Bachchan before he left for the shoot.

In a chat with Bollywood Hungama, Manoj recalled that extreme risk he undertook to shoot the film in Afghanistan. “If Amitabh Bachchan had gotten shot with one bullet, it would all have been over. If Sridevi would have been shot, it would be over. Because there was a war going on,” he recalled.

Manoj then recalled what Teji Bachchan told him when he left, “When I met Teji Bachchan, she said ‘Agar Munna ko kuch hua, aur Jaya ne white saree pehni toh tu vahan suicide karna. Teri wife bhi white saree pehenegi (If something happens to my son, and Jaya has to wear a white saree, then you kill yourself. You wife will also wear a white saree)’ . This was the warning from Teji Bachchan.” 

He further recalled, “Then I got another warning from Sridevi’s mother. She said, ‘If something happens to her, you don’t come back. If you come back, I will kill you’.”

In 2010, PTI had quoted Amitabh as he spoke about the film and recalled that he had requested the President of Afghanistan to allow them to shoot the film. 

Also read - OMG! When the media banned Amitabh Bachchan for 15 years, the actor revealed, “Nothing was ever printed or written about me .. no coverage”

He said, “Najibullah, the former President of Afghanistan was a great fan of Hindi films and he had urged Indian Government to arrange our visit to the country. When we were discussing the script of Khuda Gawah, I said let us go to Afghanistan to shoot. We went to Mazar-e-Sharif to shoot the sequence of traditional Afghan spot of Buzkashi. The President provided us excellent security when the shooting was on. Fighter Jet planes were keeping vigil in the sky and Army tanks were at the side of the sets. It just felt like a battle field.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 


    
 

Amitabh Bachchan Sridevi Teji Bachchan Coolie Khuda Gawah Afghanistan Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/27/2023 - 22:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Really! Rupali Ganguly’s diet secrets unveiled, this is what the Anupamaa actress eats in a day to keep fit
MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is one such actress that doesn't need any introduction. The stunning diva has become a household...
Woah! Manoj Desai recalls being warned by Amitabh Bachchan's mother Teji for her son's life being in potential danger, read more
MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan has put his life on the line on many occasions for the sake of his movies. After his near-...
Wow! Alia Bhatt opens about being conscious about body weight and getting over it, read more
MUMBAI: Actor Alia Bhatt has grown positive towards her body after giving birth to her daughter Raha. Alia and her...
What! Dimple Kapadia expresses her regret for refusing to star opposite Amitabh Bachchan due to lesser pay
MUMBAI: Actor Dimple Kapadia has had many stops and starts in her career, but the biggest pause came after she married...
Woah! Aamir Khan reveals details about his 'economical' marriage with Reena Dutta, read to know more
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan got married to his first wife, Reena Dutta, in 1986. Reportedly, Reena, who was...
Wow! Take a look at the most ideal husbands of Indian television soaps
MUMBAI: TV shows have become an integral part of our lives. We all love to see ourselves in the characters we see on-...
Recent Stories
Manoj Desai
Woah! Manoj Desai recalls being warned by Amitabh Bachchan's mother Teji for her son's life being in potential danger, read more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Alia
Wow! Alia Bhatt opens about being conscious about body weight and getting over it, read more
Dimple
What! Dimple Kapadia expresses her regret for refusing to star opposite Amitabh Bachchan due to lesser pay
Aamir Khan
Woah! Aamir Khan reveals details about his 'economical' marriage with Reena Dutta, read to know more
Aryan Khan
What! Is Ananya Panday a part of Aryan Khan's debut series? Read to find out
Sushmita Sen
Must read! Have a look at the dating history of Taali actress Sushmita Sen
Khurrana
Wow! Here's why fans and critics have a liking for Ayushmann Khurrana starrers, read to find out