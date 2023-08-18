Woah! Manoj Desai recalls being warned by Amitabh Bachchan's mother Teji for her son's life being in potential danger, read more

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan has put his life on the line on many occasions for the sake of his movies. After his near-death accident on the set of Coolie, Amitabh’s life was potentially in danger when he shot for the 1992 film Khuda Gawah in Afghanistan.

Also read - What! When Amitabh Bachchan told Abhishek Bachchan, “what is mine, isn’t going to be yours “

Bachchan starred in the film with Sridevi and the two traveled to the war torn country with the film’s cast and crew. In a recent interview, the film’s producer Manoj Desai recalled that he was given a warning by Amitabh’s mother Teji Bachchan before he left for the shoot.

In a chat with Bollywood Hungama, Manoj recalled that extreme risk he undertook to shoot the film in Afghanistan. “If Amitabh Bachchan had gotten shot with one bullet, it would all have been over. If Sridevi would have been shot, it would be over. Because there was a war going on,” he recalled.

Manoj then recalled what Teji Bachchan told him when he left, “When I met Teji Bachchan, she said ‘Agar Munna ko kuch hua, aur Jaya ne white saree pehni toh tu vahan suicide karna. Teri wife bhi white saree pehenegi (If something happens to my son, and Jaya has to wear a white saree, then you kill yourself. You wife will also wear a white saree)’ . This was the warning from Teji Bachchan.”

He further recalled, “Then I got another warning from Sridevi’s mother. She said, ‘If something happens to her, you don’t come back. If you come back, I will kill you’.”

In 2010, PTI had quoted Amitabh as he spoke about the film and recalled that he had requested the President of Afghanistan to allow them to shoot the film.

Also read - OMG! When the media banned Amitabh Bachchan for 15 years, the actor revealed, “Nothing was ever printed or written about me .. no coverage”

He said, “Najibullah, the former President of Afghanistan was a great fan of Hindi films and he had urged Indian Government to arrange our visit to the country. When we were discussing the script of Khuda Gawah, I said let us go to Afghanistan to shoot. We went to Mazar-e-Sharif to shoot the sequence of traditional Afghan spot of Buzkashi. The President provided us excellent security when the shooting was on. Fighter Jet planes were keeping vigil in the sky and Army tanks were at the side of the sets. It just felt like a battle field.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express





