Woah! Navya Nanda cheers for rumoured bf Siddhant Chaturvedi and bestie Ananya Panday for their upcoming film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Navya Nanda cheers for rumoured bf Siddhant Chaturvedi and bestie Ananya Panday for their upcoming film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood. Despite being away from acting, she enjoys a huge fandom on social media. Often, she has also been linked with Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi.
Navya

MUMBAI:Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood. Despite being away from acting, she enjoys a huge fandom on social media. Often, she has also been linked with Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. 

However, the rumored lovebirds have never responded to such allegations. A while ago, Navya took to her social media account and showed her support for the upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan which stars her rumored boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav in the leading roles.

A while ago, Navya Naveli Nanda took to her Instagram story and re-shared the post of director Arjun Varain Singh regarding the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. 

Sharing the post, Navya extended her support for the upcoming film, the director who is debuting with this film, and the gang including her rumored boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav. 

She captioned it, "Goodluck Mr. Debut Director @arjunvarain.singh And the gang (red heart) @siddhantchaturvedi @ananyapanday @gouravadarsh."

Taking to their official Instagram account, Netflix India revealed that Kho Gaye Hum Kahan will be released on December 26, 2023. Tagging Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav, and others, they captioned it, "Good things really do come in threes and they're coming to Netflix! Kho Gaye Hum Kahan arrives on December 26th!" 

Speaking about the story of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, it is set in Mumbai and the narrative of three friends will explore different aspects of friendship. 

The title of the film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is based on the title of the same song from Baar Baar Dekho (2016). It chronicles the lives of Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday), and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), three best friends- through a very relatable journey navigating aspirations, relationships, and emotions together.

Co-written by Arjun Varain Singh, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar Reema Kagti, and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner, Kho gaye Hum Kahan will premiere on Netflix on December 26, 2023.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

