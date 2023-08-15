Woah! Pankaj Tripathi recalls the time he fainted when Hrithik Roshan stabs him for a scene in Agneepath

MUMBAI: Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is known for some of his iconic roles like Kaleen Bhaiyaa (Mirzapur) and Madhav Mishra (Criminal Justice), played the role of Hrithik Roshan’s nemesis in the 2012 film Agneepath.

He played the sidekick of Sanjay Dutt’s dreaded villain Kaancha Cheena. Being a dedicated actor, Tripathi held his breath for a scene of the film for too long and fainted on the set of the Karan Malhotra directorial.

During a recent interaction with Mashable India, Tripathi recalled shooting for his death scene in Agneepath. He shared, “In that scene, since he had to stab me 3-4 times, I held my breath because I didn’t know how a person felt when he is stabbed. So, if you watch that scene closely, you will see my eyes are completely red.”

The actor shared to make the scene look real he held his breath for too long without realising and fainted. “I remember in the second or third take, I fainted and fell. While the camera was rolling, I had a blackout and I fell because I must have held my breath for too long. So, a few people came to pick me up and when I woke up, I saw so many people were surrounding me,” recalled Tripathi.

The 2012 film Agneepath was a remake of the iconic Amitabh Bachchan film of the same name which released in 1990. It fetched senior Bachchan the National Award in the Best Actor category and is considered amongst the best films made in 1990. It’s 2012 remake also starred Priyanka Chopra in a pivotal role.

After Agneepath, Pankaj Tripathi appeared in his breakthrough role of Sultan Qureshi in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur in the same year. However, the success of the film didn’t translate into acting offers for him and he had to settle for some smaller roles in movies.

