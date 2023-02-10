Woah! Priyamani reveals how Manoj Bajpayee improvises scenes, while Shah Rukh Khan sticks to the script

MUMBAI: Priyamani, who was recently seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, has been a pan-Indian artist for quite some time now. The actor received a lot of acclaim for her work in The Family Man, in which she stars alongside Manoj Bajpayee. In a recent interview, she was asked about the process of both SRK and Manoj, since they both trained under acting coach Barry John.

Also read -Wow! Jawan actress Priyamani reveals how she took care and felt responsible for her female co-stars

Priyamani shared with ETimes that the two are “poles apart in terms of acting.” She shared that while Manoj Bajpayee enjoys being given a free rein as “half the scenes in The Family Man were improvised”, Shah Rukh likes to “stick to the script” for the most part. Priyamani said that one has to be on their toes while acting with Manoj, because he is “brilliant” and “phenomenal.”

She added that Shah Rukh brings a different flavour to the characters he plays and described his process as “lively and fun.” She then said, “There’s not much of a difference between the two if you compare them, but they are different for sure.”

Also read - Exciting! Priyamani shares an electrifying update on 'The Family Man' season 3 starring Manoj Bajpayee; Says ‘ I think we’re going to be starting shoot’

In an earlier chat with Connect FM Canada, Priyamani shared that Shah Rukh Khan made sure that she was positioned right next to him when they were shooting for ‘Zinda Banda’, as he considers her his “dance teacher.” “He said, ‘What are you doing behind me?’ I said, ‘I don’t know, sir. They’ve placed me behind you. This is what they said.’ He said, ‘No,’ and took my hand, caught my shoulder and made me stand next to him. He told Shobi master and Atlee sir that, ‘I want this girl to stand next to me. I don’t care what the choreography is. I don’t get anything. She is my dance teacher right from Chennai Express. I don’t care even if I go wrong. I’m going to look at her only and we’re going to do so’,” she recalled.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express