Woah! Priyanka Chopra's mother reveals how the actress stayed 'sober and dedicated' after her nose surgery

MUMBAI: Actor Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, looked back on her daughters’s botched nose surgery, and said that despite the setback, Priyanka marched ahead.

In an interview, Dr Chopra said that Priyanka remained focused, and would dedicate herself to work and not go out partying. This, she said, is the secret to her success.

Asked about how she dealt with the difficulties that came after the botched surgery, Priyanka’s mother said in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, “In the old days, there used to be this toy, which would bounce back up if you hit it. That’s what Priyanka is like. Nobody could suppress her; she came back stronger than ever. And she did it only through serious hard work, and serious focus. I’ve never seen her do anything else. She never went for parties, nothing. She’d go to work, learn her lines, stay at home. She stayed sober and remained dedicated.”

In the past, much has been speculated about this surgery. Recently, Gadar director Anil Sharma said in an interview with Bollywood Thikana that he helped connect Priyanka with a veteran makeup artiste after she and her mother approached him with the problem.

“Priyanka had gotten an operation on her nose because she wanted to look like Julia Roberts,” he said, adding, “They were in tears, they told me about the operation, which had even left a mark under her nose. It’s still there to this day. They said it would take months to heal, and that Priyanka had been dropped from several projects she’d already signed.”

Priyanka spoke about being dropped from three projects after the botched surgery, and on The Howard Stern Show, thanked Anil Sharma for standing by her when the industry was throwing her under the bus. “This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression,” Priyanka added.

Explaining why the surgery was necessary, Priyanka had written in her memoir last year, “While shaving off the polyp, the doctor also accidentally shaved the bridge of my nose and the bridge collapsed. When it was time to remove the bandages and the condition of my nose was revealed, Mom and I were horrified. My original nose was gone. My face looked completely different. I wasn’t me anymore.”

Priyanka was last seen in the back-to-back disappointments Citadel and Love Again. She has Ending Things, Heads of State and Jee Le Zaraa lined up, among other projects.

