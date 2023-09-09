Woah! Rakul Preet Singh become proud owner of a swanky new luxury car worth Rs 3 crores, distributes sweets to paps as she shares her happiness

MUMBAI: Rakul is a well known face in the entertainment industry. The 31-year-old actress made her Telugu and Tamil debut with the bilingual 'Keratam' in 2011. She has gained stardom in Telugu and Tamil cinema with successful films including 'Venkatadri Express', 'Loukyam', 'Pandaga Chesko', 'Sarrainodu', 'Dhruva', 'Rarandoi Veduka Chudham', 'Spyder' and 'Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru'. Rakul made her Hindi film debut in 2014 with 'Yaariyan' and tasted success with 'De De Pyaar De' in 2019.

Rakul has now added another feather to her hat by buying herself a new swanky Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS car worth Rs 3 Crores as per the company’s website. The actress is over the moon and even shared her happiness with the paps by distributing sweets with them.

On the work front, Rakul has an interesting line up in her kitty. She will be seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. He also has De De Pyaar De 2 with Ajay Devgn and was last seen in Chhatriwali, which was released on OTT. On the personal front, Rakul is dating actor/filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani.

Credit-FreePressJournal