Woah! Saahil Chadha reveals about getting replaced by Shah Rukh Khan in Darr after Yash Chopra took over the film

MUMBAI :Saahil Chadha, who appeared in films like Laal Dupatta Malmal Ka, Baghbaan and Maa, recently shared that he was offered the part of Shah Rukh Khan in Darr by Aditya Chopra after Aamir Khan dropped out of the project.

Also read - Actor Saahil Chadha dubs for Hollywood star Tom Hanks

Saahil said that he was friends with Aditya at that time and was offered the role when the film starred Raveena Tandon and Deepak Malhotra and was supposed to be directed by Naresh Malhotra.

In a chat with an entertainment portal, Saahil said that Aditya told him that they were making a film which was similar to Cape Fear and the role that was being offered to him was played by Robert De Niro in the original. Saahil recalled that Lamhe was in production at the time and the makers had thought of casting Deepak in the hero’s role.

As soon as Saahil got the offer, he rushed to the video store and watched Cape Fear. “Late at night, I called Adi and I said that I’m doing the film. He sent Naresh the next day and he narrated the film, and I immediately said yes,” he recalled.

Since Lamhe was on the verge of release, they decided that the paperwork will only be done after the film releases. But, Lamhe flopped at the box office and that affected Saahil’s fate as well.

Saahil recalled that he was travelling at the time and once he came back, he met Yash Chopra for Darr. “I asked ‘Uncle, my film? He said ‘Which film?’. I said ‘Darr’. He said ‘I am scared myself, how will I make Darr?’.”

When Saahil met Aditya, he learnt that Yash Chopra had taken over the film and he was now going to direct it. They had already made plans to cast Shah Rukh Khan in the film as he was becoming a star. “Deewana had already released by then, and they were hearing good things about Baazigar as well,” he recalled.

Also read -  Actors Saahil Chadha and Mishal Raheja grace the Mud Rush Preview launch

Darr turned out to be a game changer for Shah Rukh Khan and along with Baazigar, the film made him the next big star of Bollywood.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express
 

About Author

