Woah! Sanjay Leela Bhansali to revive Inshallah starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt? Read to find out

Amid Salman Khan’s exciting lineup of upcoming films, one collaboration all fans have been rooting for is Sanjay Leela Bhansali directing their beloved star. The duo was supposed to make a comeback with Inshallah, also starring Alia Bhatt. Sadly, it didn’t take off due to some creative differences
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 08/31/2023 - 17:01
movie_image: 
SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI

MUMBAI: Amid Salman Khan’s exciting lineup of upcoming films, one collaboration all fans have been rooting for is Sanjay Leela Bhansali directing their beloved star. The duo was supposed to make a comeback with Inshallah, also starring Alia Bhatt. Sadly, it didn’t take off due to some creative differences. 

Also read - What! Saif Ali Khan reveals about the time Sanjay Leela Bhansali replaced him in a film without his knowledge

For the unversed, it was back in 2019 when the reunion of Salman and SLB was announced. The duo last worked in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (with Salman in a lead role), which was released in 1999. So, it’s been over two decades, and fans are waiting eagerly for the director and the superstar to join hands.

It’s been reported that everything fell in place, and even sets were constructed for Inshallah. However, creative differences between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan led to a project getting on the back burner. 

Since then, there have been several rumours doing rounds about the future of the project, but no concrete information came out. Now, while talking to India Today, Prerna Singh (CEO of Bhansali Productions) has spilt beans about the project.

As per Prerna Singh, Inshallah will happen as the story is very good. However, the sad part is it won’t be happening anytime soon. She said, “The idea is here. It is all his idea and it is ready. It has to come naturally and has to come from within… that now I want to make this.”

Also read - “I have always wanted to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali,” says Jacqueline Fernandez on working with her dream Director!

Let’s hope things between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan get sorted out soon, as we can’t wait to see their magic yet again with Inshallah.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi 

    


 


    


 


 

Salman Khan Sanjay Leela Bhansali Inshallah Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam Prerna Singh Bollywood Bhansali Productions TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 08/31/2023 - 17:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Nischay Malhan to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Wow! Tamannah Bhatia and Vijay Varma holidaying in Maldives? The actress looks ravishing in these clicks, take a look
MUMBAI: B-town's newest lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are apparently together on a mesmerizing vacation in...
What! Is Rubina Dilaik 4 months pregnant? Reports reveal, take a look
MUMBAI: Ever since Rubina Dilaik was snapped outside a maternity clinic, fans have been speculating that the actress...
Anupamaa : Shocking! Adhik plans against Romil terms him as robber
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Woah! Sanjay Leela Bhansali to revive Inshallah starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt? Read to find out
MUMBAI: Amid Salman Khan’s exciting lineup of upcoming films, one collaboration all fans have been rooting for is...
Really! Jay Bhanushali and Tina Datta wrap up the last shoot for Hum Rahen Na Rahe Hum; former leaves a heartwarming message for makers of the show
MUMBAI: Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum has been entertaining the viewers ever since it was launched. However the show that began...
Recent Stories
TAMANNAH BHATIA
Wow! Tamannah Bhatia and Vijay Varma holidaying in Maldives? The actress looks ravishing in these clicks, take a look
Latest Video
Related Stories
TAMANNAH BHATIA
Wow! Tamannah Bhatia and Vijay Varma holidaying in Maldives? The actress looks ravishing in these clicks, take a look
Rajkummar Rao
Must Read! Rajkummar Rao birthday: Top 5 highest-grossing films of the actor
Ridhi Dogra
What! A 38-year-old Ridhi Dogra plays a mother to a 57-year-old Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan
NAYANTHARA
Woah! Nayanthara skips the audio launch of Jawan for THIS reason
Shraddha Kapoor
5 Years of 'Stree': Shraddha Kapoor reveals, "The moment I heard the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of this universe"
Shah Rukh Khan
Must Read! Jawan Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer looks like a proper massy entertainer