Woah! Selena Gomez to announce an 'exciting' news on Monday

MUMBAI: Rare’ singer Selena Gomez and her longtime best friend, 'How I Met Your Father' actress Francia Raisa have apparently collaborated to launch merch together.

This was announced through the post where the two friends can be seen at a bowling alley wearing black sporty t-shirts that read: “No Beef Just Salsa”

Also read - Wow! Selena Gomez praises 'Impeccable' Beyoncé, highlights the importance of iconic figures like Beyoncé and Adele; Says 'My jaw drops'

Francia who also donated her kidney to the singer in 2017, took to her Instagram to post a photo of the two wearing the merch with the caption: ‘Exciting News coming Monday…. blink emoji’

The official news for the same will be released on Monday, October 16. This was announced through the post where the two friends can be seen at a bowling alley wearing black sporty t-shirts that read: “No Beef Just Salsa”

While this announcement dismisses any lingering rumours of a ‘beef’ between the two celebrities.

Over the years loads of fans had noticed the distance between Francia and Selena, particularly after Francia donated her kidney to Selena.

The rumours of a beef between the two escalated last year when in an interview the ‘Single Soon’ singer mentioned Taylor Swift as her “only friend in the industry.”

Responding to the comment, Francia had commented “Interesting” on a related post.

Selena had then later explained with, “Sorry I didn't mention every person I know."

However, post the social media moments Selena wished Francia a Happy Birthday in August and now with the merch, all rumours have been bashed completely about any differences between the two friends.

Francia is an actress and has worked in famous shows such as Bring It On: All or Nothing, and The Secret Life of the American Teenager.

Also read - Selena Gomez says 'I am single' after being spotted with Andrew Taggart

Recently, she starred in How I Met Your Mother's spinoff series How I Met Your Father, which premiered on Hulu in January 2022 and was renewed for a twenty-episode second season the next month in February.

Selena recently rocked the carpet at the Rare Benefit Galawhere people fawned all over her gorgeous looks.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times