Woah! Shah Rukh Khan reveals details about his upcoming film Dunki, read to know

MUMBAI: After delivering two back-to-back blockbuster films, Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next film. The superstar is joining forces with the successful filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani who has made some remarkable films like 3 Idiots, PK, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, among others, for the very first time in his acting career, for an upcoming comedy-drama film titled Dunki.

The film also stars Taapsee Pannu alongside Shah Rukh and is set to hit the silver screen on 22 December, this year. As the film is about to release in some months, here’s a throwback to when the actor gave a sneak peek of his upcoming film.

In an old interview with Deadline during the Red Sea Festival, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about his upcoming film Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu, helmed by the renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and called it a “big journey film”.

He said, “In English, it would be called Donkey but the way a part of the country pronounces Donkey in India–the Punjabis– it is Dunki. It is a film directed by one of the most brilliant filmmakers we have in the country, Rajkumar Hirani. It is written by a fantastic writer, Abhijat Joshi.”

The superstar further added, “It is a story of people who want to come back home when you finally get the calling. His films are always a mix of comedy and a lot of emotions, about the country. It is a big journey film, it goes through different areas around the world and finally comes back home, to India.”

Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani stars Shah Rukh Khan along with Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. The film also stars Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal in significant roles.

In April, the film's makers took to their social media handles to announce the release date in a hilarious video featuring SRK and Hirani, where SRK was seen praising the director's work, and in return, the director offered him the film.

The movie's story revolves around the idea of illegal immigration using a method called the 'Donkey Flight,' and it has been generating a lot of buzz on the internet since it was revealed.

Kanika Dhillon is the writer behind this highly anticipated film, and it's scheduled for a theatrical release on December 22, this year, during Christmas.

Credits - Pinkvilla

