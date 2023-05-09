Woah! Shah Rukh Khan talks about his insurance policy when it comes to his injuries, check out the hilarious reply

Shah Rukh Khan is looking forward to the release of his next film Jawan on September 7. Days before the release of the film, SRK and his co-star Vijay Sethupathi answered seven questions from fans on Red Chillies Entertainment’s YouTube channel.
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is looking forward to the release of his next film Jawan on September 7. Days before the release of the film, SRK and his co-star Vijay Sethupathi answered seven questions from fans on Red Chillies Entertainment’s YouTube channel.

Shah Rukh Khan was asked in the video ‘Are you an action hero or just a guy with a great insurance policy?’ since this is SRK’s second action film after Pathaan. The actor joked that no one gave him insurance anymore as he has gotten injured way too many times. 

The actor then shared the real reason behind choosing action films and said that he does it to impress his children. “One day my elder son and my daughter, they told me that you have to films which are very cool for the youngest AbRam. 

I thought the only cool things he likes is all this animes and animation and action films,” he shared and added, “I do action films because my kids get very impressed.” He added that he cannot play a superhero as he doesn’t look good in Spandex.

In the video Vijay Sethupathi recalled that he met Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee at Nayanthara’s wedding where he spoke about collaborating with the actor. 

Vijay recalled, “I met Shah Rukh Khan sir and Atlee at Vignesh and Nayanthara’s wedding.” To his surprise, Shah Rukh said that he had already been thinking about a collaboration for Jawan. 

“‘We have been thinking about you for the past one year so it’s a surprise that you also asked’. That’s how I got into this film,” he recalled.

Vijay plays an antagonist in the film but given the many looks of SRK that were teased in the trailer, one could imagine that even one of his avatars is a villain here.

Apart from SRK and Vijay, the film also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

