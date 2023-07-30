Woah! Shekhar Kapur opens up about filming the 'toughest scene' in Anil Kapoor starrer Mr. India

The film was loaded with practical effects, and the director, Shekhar Kapur, revealed how difficult was it to execute the concept in the era where there was no green screen or advanced level of special effects.
Shekhar Kapur

MUMBAI: Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Amrish Puri-starrer superhero drama, Mr. India (1987) was considered a pathbreaking film, and it is also considered as a milestone, for popularising the superhero genre in Bollywood.

Also read - Shekhar Kapur is 'constantly curious, constantly wondering'

On Friday, Shekhar Kapur spilt the beans about the making of Mr. India. A netizen captured a video of the Anil Kapoor-starrer being played on television. In the movie scene, Arun Kumar (Anil) experiences the power of the invisibility bracelet for the first time and tests the special power by going invisible and coming back multiple times.

The internet user shared the scene on his Twitter account and tagged Shekhar and Anil in the caption. Appreciating the film, the netizen wrote, "Watching again & again. My all-time favourite [email protected] @shekharkapur." His tweet got 19 likes, one retweet, and one quote tweet by Kapur himself.

Released on 25 May 1987, Mr. India emerged as a commercial success and became the second highest-grossing film of the year at the Indian box office after Dharmendra-starrer in Anil Sharma's directorial Hukumat.

Also read - Shekhar Kapur explains difference between good and great story

The movie was remade in Tamil as En Rathathin Rathame (1989) and Kannada as Jai Karnataka (1989). Mr India also stars Annu Kapoor, Ajit Vachani, late-actor Satish Kaushik, with Aftab Shivdasani and Ahmed Khan as child artists.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - DNA


    

 

Anil Kapoor Sridevi Amrish Puri Shekhar Kapur Mr India Twitter Bollywood TellyChakkar
