Woah! Sushmita Sen waned to pursue THIS instead of acting, here's why she didn't go for it

MUMBAI: The beloved Sushmita Sen is one of the extremely prolific actresses in Bollywood. The multi-faceted diva won the Miss Universe pageant in 1994 after being crowned the prestigious Miss India pageant at 18.

The actress stepped into Bollywood with Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial Dastak in 1996. Ever since then, she has mesmerized audiences with her performances in movies like Biwi No. 1, Main Hoon Na, Arya, Taali, and others.

Despite being loved so much for her craft, what if we tell you that the diva actually wanted to be a journalist and not an actor? Read on to know why Sushmita did not pursue her passion for journalism.

In an earlier interview with Lehren Retro during the shoot of her debut film, Dastak, Sushmita Sen revealed that she has been very fond of writing since the age of 15.

The actress stated that she has a very limited vocabulary in writing, so she writes a lot of poetry in simple English, believing that a child up to 11 years old can understand it.

The actress recalled several people coming to her asking why she doesn’t write for a newspaper or a magazine. Sush would find it very interesting to see articles written by people getting published.

The actress would wonder if a journalist in any power has so much power to change the public’s opinion forever by just writing whatever.

“I love the sense of power; that is what I always wanted to have… power. I was like, this is great! This is a perfect profession and everything,” she admitted. However, by the time the actress won the Miss India title, she got to meet the press.

The Arya actress also remarked that the media treated her well, not because everything was written well about her, but because she was never misquoted.

Furthermore, the actress opined that an individual works either for passion or to earn. The one pursuing his passion may not be able to sell everything because it requires certain elements. On the other hand, the one writing as a part of their work cannot add passion to it owing to hindrances from their editor.

Shedding light on why she did not pursue journalism, the actress stated, “I didn’t want to write it to sell it.” The actress stated that she didn’t want to write to make someone happy. She is fond of writing but never got it printed.

She concluded her answer by stating, “God willing, if someday I get a chance, I want to print a small book maybe for children with all my poetry in it, and that is that.”

