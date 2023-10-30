Woah! Teaser of Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki to release on the actor's birthday

After delivering two all-time blockbusters – Pathaan and Jawan – Shah Rukh Khan is ready to strike a hat-trick in 2023 with his Christmas release the Rajkumar Hirani-directed Dunki. It marks the first time collaboration of two of the biggest names of Indian Cinema – SRK and Raju Hirani and is expected to set the box office on fire.
movie_image: 
Shah

MUMBAI: After delivering two all-time blockbusters – Pathaan and Jawan – Shah Rukh Khan is ready to strike a hat-trick in 2023 with his Christmas release the Rajkumar Hirani-directed Dunki. 

Also read - SRK's pix from 'Dunki' set in Budapest goes viral

It marks the first time collaboration of two of the biggest names of Indian Cinema – SRK and Raju Hirani and is expected to set the box office on fire. As per reports, the first teaser of Dunki will hit the digital world on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday – November 2, 2023.

According to sources close to the development, the Dunki Teaser will be Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s gift to millions of SRK fans across the globe. 

“The teaser will hit the digital world on November 2, 2023. That’s not all. Shah Rukh Khan will be hosting a birthday event for his fans in Mumbai, and will see the teaser with all his fans on his special day,” revealed a source. 

The teaser has been certified U by the Central Board of Film Certification. Dunki is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment with Rajkumar Hirani Films and Jio Studios. 

The producers have submitted two versions of the teaser to CBFC - one is a little under a minute and the other is close to two minutes - and its yet not known which of the two versions will the makers launch on November 2. 

"The teaser will introduce the audience to the world created by Rajkumar Hirani over the last few years. It's a special film for all the stakeholders and the campaign is going to be special too. Dunki will see a different avatar of SRK, and the audience are on for a ride this Christmas," the source added.

The aforementioned teaser will also be sent to all the cinema halls across the globe. "The idea is to ensure that the teaser is played in theatres all across the globe with the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer. Tiger 3. The teaser will be the first of the many assets that team Dunki plans to launch over the coming few weeks," the source concluded.

Shah Rukh Khan is in a league of his own with two Rs 1000 crore grossers under his kitty. Dunki is said to be a global project set against the backdrop of illegal immigration. 

Also read - Wow! Rajkumar Hirani to go the 'Jawan' way, to release two teasers of Dunki?

It is a social comedy with lots of drama and emotions, marking the first time collab of SRK & Hirani after making multiple attempts to team up in the last 2 decades. Dunki is set to hit the big screen across the globe on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 


    
 

Rajkumar Hirani Pathaan JAWAN Dunki Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood TellyChakkar
