Woah! Throwback to the time Ranbir Kapoor reacted to Govinda's accusations of chopping off the latter's scenes from Jagga Jasoos

MUMBAI: There are hit films, there are flop films, there are disastrous films as well, but then there are neglected films. Films that are disowned by their own. Films that suffer a lot due to negligence. One such film that surrendered to fate was Jagga Jasoos, helmed by Anurag Basu and co-produced by Ranbir Kapoor. Many are not aware of the fact that the film even starred Govinda, who shot for the film.

However, while the Coolie No.1 actor shot for his part, the film got delayed multiple times, and finally, when the film came out, there was no iota of Govinda in any of the scenes. This irked the 90s superstar so much that he decided to blast RK and Basu on social media.

Govinda once took to his Twitter (now X) and wrote, “I did my job as an actor, and if the director is not happy, it’s completely his call,” as he reacted to his part getting brutally chopped off. However, this was just the tip of the molten lava settling down before another volcanic eruption.

The actor then blasted Ranbir Kapoor and wrote, “There were various negative stories and negative articles only for Govinda, and that’s how the film was remembered for three years. I was unwell and on drips, but still, I traveled to South Africa and did my shoot. I was told they would narrate the film in South Africa, and I didn’t even charge my signing amount; I made no contracts. I gave full respect to the Kapoor family. I did the film because he is my senior’s son. I was told I would get the script.”

When the news of the superstar being irked reached Ranbir Kapoor, he was humble enough to render an apology, though. The actor, via DNA, confessed, “Unfortunately, the entire track has been chopped off; it is our fault, Basu and mine. We had started this film prematurely, without a complete script. The character had completely changed, and the film was taking so long.”

He even admitted how it was irresponsible of him to cast such a great legend without a bound script, wasting his time and not doing any justice to the place he deserved in the film.

He further confessed, “It is very irresponsible and very unfair to cast a great legend like Govinda and not do justice to his role. We are apologetic, but it is the best thing for the film, so we had to cut that track out.”

Later, in an interview with Mid Day, Anurag Basu revealed how Ranbir Kapoor’s overindulgence with four films, Besharam, Bombay Velvet, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil & Roy, cost him Jagga Jasoos, and the multiple delays. The film, which also starred Katrina Kaif, tanked at the Box Office, and even Rishi Kapoor blamed Basu for the entire failure.

Credits - koimoi