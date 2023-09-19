Woah! This is what the outfit and shoes cost, worn by bride-to-be Parineeti Chopra during the promotion of her upcoming film with Akshay Kumar

Parineeti

MUMBAI: The bride-to-be, Parineeti Chopra, is all set to tie the knot with her beau, Raghav Chadha. But, before she leaves for Udaipur, for her wedding festivities at the Leela Palace and Taj Lake, the Ishaqzaade actress is busy promoting her upcoming movie, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue with co-star, Akshay Kumar. For this occasion, she chose to wear a classy black and gold ensemble with statement accessories.

The talented Golmaal Again actress looked absolutely stunning in a timeless black and gold outfit during the promotional event as she was seen wearing the Avacara Kaftan Set from Elahé worth Rs. 22,000. 

This set features a pure handloom mulberry silk kaftan which features a black yoke with a shimmery gold hand marodi work and exquisite sequence trim detailing. 

This calf-length piece has asymmetrical edges, cap sleeves, and a free-flowing silhouette that suits the diva-like a charm. The Hasee Toh Phasee actress paired it with white ankle-length pants to complete the look.

The talented Kesari actress also chose to complete her classy outfit with Black Miu Miu Technical Fabric With Crystals Pumps, worth approximately Rs. 11,202. 

These pumps seamlessly combined a sophisticated and feminine design with innovative smart fabric, adding a touch of glamour to her overall look. 

The Girl on the Train actress further chose to accessorize her outfit with statement diamond stud earrings and a statement cocktail ring, to enhance the outfit’s allure. The Code Name: Tiranga actress also styled her hair into a high, well-tied, and tight ponytail.

Meanwhile, the National Film Award winner’s glamorous makeup look, with sassy eye makeup, the perfect blush and highlighter as well as a vibrant pink lipstick, perfectly elevated and complemented her entire outfit. 

It’s safe to say that the actress’ choice of outfit, statement accessories, and flawless hair and makeup truly made her stand out as a fashion icon. 

As the talented Ladies vs Ricky Bahl actress prepares for her upcoming wedding, her fans can’t wait to see more of her glamorous looks and celebrate this new exciting chapter in her life.

