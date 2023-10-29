Woah! When Farah Khan got emotional watching Helen rehearse the 'Mohabbatein' Song with Shah Rukh Khan; Says ‘I got the opportunity to work with my childhood Idol’

Helen featured in the beloved song Aankhein Khuli in Shah Rukh Khan's 2001 hit movie, making fans nostalgic. Farah Khan, a well-known choreographer and filmmaker who admires her, got so moved during the dance number's filming that she started crying in the corner.
MUMBAI: Helen, a veteran actor and dance star, is a legend who has blessed us with a number of unforgettable hits. She featured in the beloved song Aankhein Khuli in Shah Rukh Khan's 2001 hit movie, making fans nostalgic. Farah Khan, a well-known choreographer and filmmaker who admires her, got so moved during the dance number's filming that she started crying in the corner.

Also read:What! Farah Khan blames male ego clashes for her film Om Shanti Om not being able to set a box office record

Farah revealed on the dance reality show India's Best Dancer 3, “When I was a young child,

between the ages of five and six, I used to climb on the table of my house and dance to

Helen’s songs, even when someone would come to my house, my parents would ask me to

show them my dance to Helen’s songs.”

She went on to describe her experiences from the musical drama's filming, saying, “I

remember when we were filming ‘Mohabbatein’ and Helen Ji was coming in to do a dance

number and I asked for Geeta to teach her the routine, they were all rehearsing and I was

standing in a corner and crying because I got the opportunity to work with my childhood

Idol.”

She was complimenting Shivam Wankhede and Sonali Kar's rendition of Helen's famous O Haseena Zulfonwale Jane Jahan. When Farah posted this, “You two were too good. if Helen Aunty and Shammi ji saw you today, they would tell you two have a long way to go.” On this day in 2001, Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai both starred in the film. In addition, it included newcomers Jimmy Sheirgill, Kim Sharma, Jugal Hansraj, Shamita Shetty, and Uday Chopra. One of the most beloved romance musicals is still the movie.

Also read: Farah Khan claps back at those who said she was 'too old to get married, have kids'

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Times Now

