Woah! THIS is when Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2 will be released, check out the deets inside

The movie is going to be released in the year 2025.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 11/29/2023 - 11:50
Hrithik Roshan

MUMBAI: There have been a lot of reports about War 2. This time, the movie will feature Jr NTR alongside Hrithik Roshan in the sequel. Other than Hrithik and Jr NTR, we will also get to see Kiara Advani.

It is also said that Ayan Mukherjee will be directing the movie. Tiger 3, which was recently released, has a cameo of Hrithik Roshan as Kabir. Earlier, we had seen some behind-the-scenes footage of the movie where we saw a lot of cars driving around.

Also read - Amazing! These Behind-The-Scenes glimpses Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 are raising the excitement to another level

Seeing the behind-the-scenes video really added to the hype for the movie and raised the expectations for the movie as it made the audience excited to another level.

Now we are here with another update about the movie. YRF has made a major announcement regarding the release of War 2. As per sources, YRF has announced that War 2 will be released on Independence Day of 2025, that it 14th August, 2025.

That’s right! The movie is going to be released in the year 2025. We have seen the impact that War 1 had created. We have recently also seen the impact of Pathaan and Tiger 3 on the audience.

Now, it seems that the audience and the fans of the movie will have to wait for a longer period of time as the movie will be released in 2025.

Also read - Must read! Kiara Advani was seen posing with a gun, netizens says she will be perfect in War 2

What do you think about this? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

war YRF Ayan Mujherji Hrithik Roshan War 2 Tiger Pathaan Spy universe Hindi movies Movie News TellyChakkar
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 11/29/2023 - 11:50

