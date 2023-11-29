Woah! THIS is when Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2 will be released, check out the deets inside

MUMBAI: There have been a lot of reports about War 2. This time, the movie will feature Jr NTR alongside Hrithik Roshan in the sequel. Other than Hrithik and Jr NTR, we will also get to see Kiara Advani.

It is also said that Ayan Mukherjee will be directing the movie. Tiger 3, which was recently released, has a cameo of Hrithik Roshan as Kabir. Earlier, we had seen some behind-the-scenes footage of the movie where we saw a lot of cars driving around.

Seeing the behind-the-scenes video really added to the hype for the movie and raised the expectations for the movie as it made the audience excited to another level.

Now we are here with another update about the movie. YRF has made a major announcement regarding the release of War 2. As per sources, YRF has announced that War 2 will be released on Independence Day of 2025, that it 14th August, 2025.

That’s right! The movie is going to be released in the year 2025. We have seen the impact that War 1 had created. We have recently also seen the impact of Pathaan and Tiger 3 on the audience.

Now, it seems that the audience and the fans of the movie will have to wait for a longer period of time as the movie will be released in 2025.

