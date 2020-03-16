Wonderful! Aayush Sharma confirms his role in Salman Khan starrer ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’

Aayush Sharma to play a protagonist in Salman Khan’s 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'
MUMBAI: Makers of Salman Khan starrer 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' early today confirmed that Antim actor Aayush Sharma would reunite the family drama.

Aayush Sharma will play one of the on-screen brothers of the lead protagonist, essayed by Salman Khan. "I'm looking forward to experimenting with my cinematic aptitude with this project. From a romantic drama to an action film and now a family drama, I'm grateful for how my innings in the film industry have panned out.

Also Read:Shocking! Salman Khan removes Shreyas Talpade and Arshad Warsi from his upcoming ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’

"I've never wanted to limit my creative aesthetics within one genre and my creative aptitude has always been a reflection of versatility and diversity.

Sharma said he never thought that he would get the 'rare opportunity' to feature with Salman Khan in two consecutive projects. "From my perspective, I see it as a blessing because I get to hone my craft in the presence of one of the cinematic legends of the country," he added.

Also Read:Wow! Check out the first-ever audition video of Salman Khan for Maine Pyar Kiya

Sharma, who is married to Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan, previously worked with the superstar in "Antim: The Final Truth", which was released in 2021. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the upcoming family drama is directed by Farhad Samji of 'Housefull 4' fame.

'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' also features Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh in pivotal roles. The movie is expected to be released in late 2022 or early next year.

Credit: Zee News

