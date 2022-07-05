Wonderful! Kim Sharma and Leander Paes to opt for court marriage soon, deets inside

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes to tie the knot together soon
Wonderful! Kim Sharma and Leander Paes to opt for court marriage soon, deets inside

MUMBAI: It has been quite some time since Mohabatein actress Kim Sharma and Tennis star Leander Paes began to date. Last year before the new year, the two also met their respective families. Now, it looks like Kim and Leander are ready to take their relationship to the next level and tie the knot.

Also Read: Wow! Kim Sharma officially CONFIRMS dating Leander Paes; check DEETS

Reportedly, the couple would be opting for a court marriage. In fact, the discussion was taken forward by the parents of the lovebirds. The report mentions that the parents of both Kim and Leander recently met at the former’s Bandra residence and decided to talk about the wedding and take things forward. However, there has been no confirmation of the same yet.

The report also mentions that Kim and Leander’s parents had met each other in December last year in Kolkata. They celebrated New Year’s together as well.

Kim and Leander had made their relationship Instagram official last year in September, when they started posting pictures together. And then, they started setting major couple goals with their pictures together. They would often be spotted at events, and also kept fans updated with pictures taken during their vacays.

Kim Sharma had earlier been dating Harshvardhan Rane. The two broke up, after which Kim found love in Leander.

Latest Video