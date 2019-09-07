News

Working with Richa, Akshaye a learning process: Meera Chopra

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Sep 2019 10:00 AM

Actress Meera Chopra, who will be seen in the upcoming film "Section 375", says her co-actors in the film, Richa Chadha and Akshaye Khanna, helped her become a better performer with valuable suggestions.

"Firstly, our director Ajay Bahl is a great visionary. The way he directs brought out our best performances. I have several scenes with Richa and Akshaye sir, and both of them are so talented! Working with them was a learning experience for me," Meera told IANS.

In the film, Meera is playing a rape victim named Anjali Dangle. Richa essays the public prosecutor fighting Anjali's case while Akshaye is a criminal lawyer.

"Richa and Akshaye sir have proved themselves as actors over the years, and I think I have become a better actor working with them. The film is a courtroom drama and in crucial sequences, both of them helped me to approach the scenes differently. Finally, when I saw the end result, I realised how important those suggestions were," said Meera.

"Section 375" also features Rahul Bhatt, Kumud Mishra and Atul Kulkarni. The film is opens on September 13.

Tags > Working with Richa, Akshaye, learning process, Meera Chopra, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kareena and Geeta Ma recreate the iconic Bole...

Kareena and Geeta Ma recreate the iconic Bole Chudiya on DID
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Shama Sikander's birthday...

In pics: Shama Sikander's birthday celebration
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shabbir Ahluwalia
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Sarah Jane Dias
Sarah Jane Dias
Wasna Ahmed
Wasna Ahmed
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Karan Tacker
Karan Tacker
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone

past seven days