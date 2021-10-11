Wow! 6 beauty secrets that gives Nora Fatehi gorgeous skin

MUMBAI: Bollywood diva, Nora Fatehi not only raises the temperature with her looks but also with her graceful dance. The Canadian dancer and actress is known for her elegant fashion and stunning beauty.

Check out some of her beauty secrets of the Dilbar song actress that gives her impeccable glow and amazing skin

Face powder

Nora always ensures to use face powder to add that radiance. The actress uses face powder to reduce sweat around her face

Mascara

It's rare that Nora doesn't wear mascara. She often tries to highlight her eyes with the dark kohl

Lipstick

The lip color she prefers the most is pink and that is also the secret behind her luscious pink lips.

Highlighter

Nora always keeps her highlighter handy. She uses a soft highlighter to achieve a glowing look

Foundation

Her secret to perfect makeup is foundation. She mixes two shades of foundation to make it ideal for her skin

No makeup look

A major beauty secret is that Nora wears as little makeup as possible.

Nora Fatehi is surely dazzling the tinsel town with her flawless skin and wooing our hearts with her stellar performance. Way to go Nora!

CREDIT: Times Of India