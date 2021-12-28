Wow! Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan celebrates Christmas with boyfriend Nupur Shirkhare in Europe

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is a person whose life is an open book if we go by her social media posts. She is currently in Europe on a holiday with her boyfriend Nupur Shirkhare. She took to Instagram to share some pics with him. They were dressed for the Christmas festivities.

“Merry Christmas Part 1. Bloopers in the story! #christmas #christmastree #merrychristmas #outfit #dressup #raindeer #love,” read her caption. Have a look at the pics in which they are looking cute as a couple.

Ira Khan was seen in a green skirt, a white top, and a green leather jacket. She had an olive-green bag and also wore a reindeer hairband.

On the other hand, Nupur Shirkhare was decked up in a blue shirt, a bow tie, and black pants. He also wore a hat.

Ira also shared some bloopers on her Insta Stories. It seems she is quite comfortable sharing her not-so-perfect moments as well.

Ira and Nupur made their relationship Instagram official this year in February this year. Her Insta has a lot of pics with him.

Credit: BollywoodLife