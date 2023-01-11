Wow! Aaradhya Bachchan's heartwarming speech for mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her birthday is surely melting hearts, take a look

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her 50th birthday with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, at an event in Mumbai. The gorgeousness is known across the world for her generosity and love for the less privileged.
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her 50th birthday with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, at an event in Mumbai. The gorgeousness is known across the world for her generosity and love for the less privileged. 

And this is the first time, we spotted Aishwarya's daughter, Aaradhya expressing her endless love and respect for her mother. It was an emotional moment, and Aishwarya was also left baffled.

On November 1, 2023, Aishwarya celebrated her birthday at the opening of a hospital, where her 50th birthday was also celebrated. The actress' mother, Brinda Rai and her daughter, Aaradhya were also present. 

However, the highlight of the event was Aaradhya's special words for Aishwarya. In a clip, we can see Aaradhya expressing her love for her mom. Aaradhya shared that Aishwarya is doing amazing work by helping people and everyone around the world.

However, it was Aaradhya's ending note that even left Aishwarya surprised. Aaradhya pointing at her stated that what she was doing was truly incredible. And the little one cutely gave a bow for her mother. It was a picture-worthy moment as we saw Aaradhya and how gracefully she has been raised.

For the event, Aishwarya was decked up in a gorgeous white-hued chikankari anarkali suit. It featured golden embroidery, sequins, a neon pink-hued border and a matching dupatta. On the other hand, Aaradhya looked adorable in a white-toned chikankari kurti, which she styled with blue pants. Her look was completed with juttis.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 11/01/2023 - 23:17

