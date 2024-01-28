Wow! Adarsh Gourav: Actor with a Vision, Aiming for Directorial Debut in Two Years

MUMBAI: Actor Adarsh Gourav, recognized for his versatile roles in films like The White Tiger and series like Hostel Daze, is not only making a mark as an actor but is also harboring a deep desire to step into the director's shoes. The 29-year-old actor reveals his serious intentions about filmmaking and direction, driven by his passion for storytelling since a young age.

Reflecting on his journey, Gourav shares, “When I was much younger, I believed that the roots of being an actor lie in the fact of storytelling. Now, hopefully, in the next two or three years, I want to make my first feature as a director." He adds that his acting career's genesis was rooted in the joy of entertaining others through storytelling.

Having penned a few stories, Gourav is eager to find a collaborator to develop a screenplay for his directorial debut. He emphasizes the importance of finding the right producer for the project, expressing his excitement about directing films in the future.

When asked about the possibility of quitting acting after becoming a director, the BAFTA-nominated actor dismisses the idea, stating, “I want to act and direct both. That’s because I can relate to both. I’m capable of doing both at the same time. In fact, I would like to direct myself one day. I feel both things will definitely go with each other, and that is what I intend to do.”

Gourav's filmography showcases his versatility, from The White Tiger to web series like Hostel Daze and Extrapolations. His recent venture, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, earned him accolades for his transformative performance. Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming response, Gourav looks forward to balancing both acting and directing in his future endeavors.

As Adarsh Gourav ventures into the realm of direction, his commitment to storytelling and a harmonious blend of acting and directing promise an exciting chapter in his evolving career.

