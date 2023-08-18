Wow! Alia Bhatt opens about being conscious about body weight and getting over it, read more

MUMBAI: Actor Alia Bhatt has grown positive towards her body after giving birth to her daughter Raha. Alia and her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor became parents to Raha in November last year.

Alia said that during her younger days, she used to be very ‘conscious’ about her body weight and her ‘jiggly-wiggly’ arms. But now she has learnt that worrying about one’s physical appearance is futile.

During an interview with Harper Bazaar, Alia shared that after delivering a baby, she was surprised by “how miraculous the human body is.” She said, “How it supports you, takes care of you and what it’s capable of doing. It’s so beautiful and also, it’s so much work for your body.”

The Heart of Stone actor accepted she was “critical” about her body during her younger days. She felt “conscious” about her “jiggly-wiggly arms”. But after having Raha, she decided she would never do that to herself again.

Alia added, “When I was younger, I might have been a bit critical of my body, vis-a-vis my weight, in the way I looked. But this is what I’d tell my younger self: You have so many years ahead of you in life to worry about things that would actually be worrisome. Don’t worry about the way your body looks.”

Meanwhile, Alia also revealed her love for Punjabi songs and one of Diljit Dosanjh’s songs that always makes her slip into her dancing shoes instantly.

“I will always get up and start dancing whenever one of my favourite Punjabi tracks plays, especially the Diljit Dosanjh song ‘Lover’. It is my favourite song, and if you play it, you will just get me… (starts dancing).”

The song ‘Lover’ was used in Alia’s last Bollywood release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which was a huge hit at the box office. The film, directed by Karan Johar, also starred Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and others.

Credits - The Indian Express





