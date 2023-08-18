Wow! Alia Bhatt opens about being conscious about body weight and getting over it, read more

Actor Alia Bhatt has grown positive towards her body after giving birth to her daughter Raha. Alia and her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor became parents to Raha in November last year.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/27/2023 - 22:30
movie_image: 
Alia

MUMBAI: Actor Alia Bhatt has grown positive towards her body after giving birth to her daughter Raha. Alia and her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor became parents to Raha in November last year. 

Also read -WOAH! Is Alia Bhatt’s next with Vasan Bala titled Qaid? 

Alia said that during her younger days, she used to be very ‘conscious’ about her body weight and her ‘jiggly-wiggly’ arms. But now she has learnt that worrying about one’s physical appearance is futile.

During an interview with Harper Bazaar, Alia shared that after delivering a baby, she was surprised by “how miraculous the human body is.” She said, “How it supports you, takes care of you and what it’s capable of doing. It’s so beautiful and also, it’s so much work for your body.”

The Heart of Stone actor accepted she was “critical” about her body during her younger days. She felt “conscious” about her “jiggly-wiggly arms”. But after having Raha, she decided she would never do that to herself again.

Alia added, “When I was younger, I might have been a bit critical of my body, vis-a-vis my weight, in the way I looked. But this is what I’d tell my younger self: You have so many years ahead of you in life to worry about things that would actually be worrisome. Don’t worry about the way your body looks.”

Meanwhile, Alia also revealed her love for Punjabi songs and one of Diljit Dosanjh’s songs that always makes her slip into her dancing shoes instantly. 

“I will always get up and start dancing whenever one of my favourite Punjabi tracks plays, especially the Diljit Dosanjh song ‘Lover’. It is my favourite song, and if you play it, you will just get me… (starts dancing).”

Also read - Must Read! National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, RRR and more films that can be the top contenders for the honors

The song ‘Lover’ was used in Alia’s last Bollywood release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which was a huge hit at the box office. The film, directed by Karan Johar, also starred Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and others.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 


    
 

Alia Bhatt Diljit Dosanjh Heart of Stone Lover Gal Gadot Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Jamie Dornan Bollywood Hollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/27/2023 - 22:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Really! Rupali Ganguly’s diet secrets unveiled, this is what the Anupamaa actress eats in a day to keep fit
MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is one such actress that doesn't need any introduction. The stunning diva has become a household...
Woah! Manoj Desai recalls being warned by Amitabh Bachchan's mother Teji for her son's life being in potential danger, read more
MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan has put his life on the line on many occasions for the sake of his movies. After his near-...
Wow! Alia Bhatt opens about being conscious about body weight and getting over it, read more
MUMBAI: Actor Alia Bhatt has grown positive towards her body after giving birth to her daughter Raha. Alia and her...
What! Dimple Kapadia expresses her regret for refusing to star opposite Amitabh Bachchan due to lesser pay
MUMBAI: Actor Dimple Kapadia has had many stops and starts in her career, but the biggest pause came after she married...
Woah! Aamir Khan reveals details about his 'economical' marriage with Reena Dutta, read to know more
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan got married to his first wife, Reena Dutta, in 1986. Reportedly, Reena, who was...
Wow! Take a look at the most ideal husbands of Indian television soaps
MUMBAI: TV shows have become an integral part of our lives. We all love to see ourselves in the characters we see on-...
Recent Stories
Manoj Desai
Woah! Manoj Desai recalls being warned by Amitabh Bachchan's mother Teji for her son's life being in potential danger, read more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Manoj Desai
Woah! Manoj Desai recalls being warned by Amitabh Bachchan's mother Teji for her son's life being in potential danger, read more
Dimple
What! Dimple Kapadia expresses her regret for refusing to star opposite Amitabh Bachchan due to lesser pay
Aamir Khan
Woah! Aamir Khan reveals details about his 'economical' marriage with Reena Dutta, read to know more
Aryan Khan
What! Is Ananya Panday a part of Aryan Khan's debut series? Read to find out
Sushmita Sen
Must read! Have a look at the dating history of Taali actress Sushmita Sen
Khurrana
Wow! Here's why fans and critics have a liking for Ayushmann Khurrana starrers, read to find out