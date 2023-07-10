Wow! All eyes for Suhana Khan as she makes different stunning appearances while promoting her movie

Soon to be actress Suhana Khan has been grabbing attention of the fans in the recent past with her appearances while promoting her movie The Archies.
Suhana Khan

MUMBAI: Daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and soon to be actress Suhana Khan has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her sizzling photoshoot everytime. With her sizzling looks and her charm she has already created a strong fan base who always looks forward to the new glimpses of the star.

As we know the actress soon to be seen in the new movie titled The Archies that also has Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda along with her. The movie has been the talk of the town from a long time. The fans are eagerly waiting for the movie. Till now we seen the glosses of the movie in the teaser and the character poster of all. We have also seen the cast of the movie The Archies are visiting places for the promotional events. We have seen our favorite Suhana Khan grabbing the attention of the fans with her unique fashion sense and making head turns. 

Having said today, let us have a look at a few sizzling outfits which were carried by the star Suhana Khan with utmost grace. 

Indeed, these posts are setting the gram on fire and the fans are showering all the love for the actress Suhana Khan. She is indeed looking super hot in these outfits and she has surely made our head turn with her sizzling looks.

What are your views on the fashion of the star Suhana Khan and how excited are you for the movie The Archies? Do share in the comment section below. 

