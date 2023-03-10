Wow! Anushka Sharma's fans notice baby bump amidst second pregnancy rumours in a recent advertisement with Virat Kohli

MUMBAI : Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are in the news once more as a result of the rumours about their second pregnancy. The power couple has recently featured in a commercial, and Anushka's baby bump has left fans giddy with joy. Many people assert Anushka is pregnant, and this advertisement of her and her cricketer spouse provides evidence.

Anushka appeared with a white loose top on, and the area surrounding her stomach appeared a little bloated, which only fuels speculation that the actress is pregnant. Fans are praising Virat Kohli for having a second job as an actor, even if the cricketer steals the show with his acting prowess in the endorsement.

Anushka Sharma is expecting her second child after Vamika, as reported by a popular news portal just a few days ago. The power couple will soon make a formal statement about the actress' second trimester of pregnancy.

Anushka Sharma, who has been on maternity leave for 7 years and has only signed Chakda Xpress, her most anticipated film, might take a significant break from acting after one of her old interviews surfaced online following the announcement of her second pregnancy. In the interview, she is heard saying that she is fine with giving up acting for her family and children.

Fans of the actress are anxiously awaiting her return to the big screen, but it appears that she is putting her family first. Congratulations to the actress for managing her personal life so admirably. Many people are currently anticipating the power couple's impending official announcement of the birth of their second child.

