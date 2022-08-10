WOW! Aryan Khan makes his acting debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan; netizens are impressed

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars we have in the industry. We all know that his daughter, Suhana Khan, is all set to make her acting debut with The Archies which is going to premiere on OTT. But now, before we get to see Suhana act, we have Aryan Khan who has acted in an ad.

Aryan has directed and acted in an advertisement which also stars Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar took to Twitter to share the ad with his fans on social media, and of course, everyone is talking about how hot SRK is looking in it. However, even Aryan Khan has grabbed everyone’s attention.

The star kid is there in the ad just for a few seconds and he has left netizens impressed and they want him to star in movies. A netizen tweeted, “Aryan is very charismatic and the beginning showed that he has alot of potential as an actor.” One more Twitter user wrote, “Aryan has potential his screen presence.” Another netizen wrote, “#AryanKhan is too good! just a few glimpses make it so impactful.” Check out the tweets below...

Would you also like to see Aryan Khan in movies? Let us know in the comments below...

There were reports that Aryan is not keen on acting, but he is interested in working behind the camera. Reportedly, he is also going to direct a project for Red Chillies Entertainment. However, there’s no official announcement about it.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.