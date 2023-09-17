Wow! Ayushmann Khurrana expresses his wish to work with Jawan director Atlee and be a part of South films

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana, the popular Bollywood actor, has won the hearts of audiences ever since his debut in 2013 with the hit movie Vicky Donor. He has continued to impress with his roles in films like Article 15 and Andhadhun.

Also read - Wow! Ayushmann Khurrana reveals why he was unsure about Ananya Panday starring in Dream Girl 2

Recently, he's been riding high on the success of Dream Girl 2, in which he starred alongside Ananya Panday. The film made it to the Rs 100 crore club on its second Monday, despite Jawan Mania and Gadar 2 still playing in theatres.

During a recent interview, Ayushmann talked about his interest in the South Indian film industry and the positive responses he has received from the South.

Ayushmann's movies have not only been well-received by Hindi film audiences but have also been remade in South Indian languages. In an interview with News18, he mentioned that he has received significant appreciation from the South.

When asked if he has received offers for South Indian films, he said that while there have been discussions, he would consider it if the script excites him and people are passionate about it.

He expressed his desire to collaborate with actors like Fahadh Faasil and director Atlee from the South African film industry. He acknowledged their distinct sensibilities and mentioned that his filmography also spans a wide range, from movies like Dream Girl to Andhadhun.

Ayushmann has a special fondness for the Malayalam film industry, admiring its simplicity and realistic portrayals of life in its movies.

In a previous interview with Pinkvilla, he discussed his approach to films. While he initially had limited knowledge about the business aspects of the film industry, he emphasized the importance of staying connected to the script and character as an artist.

Also read - Wow! Ayushmann Khurrana reveals why he was unsure about Ananya Panday starring in Dream Girl 2

Currently enjoying the success of Dream Girl 2 after his appearance in Doctor G, Ayushmann has also expressed his interest in playing the legendary singer Kishore Kumar in his biopic.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life





