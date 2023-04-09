Wow! Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2 to enter the 100 Crore club soon

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest movie, Dream Girl 2, has been a massive hit at the box office since it hit theatres. The film, which had a fantastic start, continued to impress even on its second Sunday, earning a whopping Rs 8.1 crore.
MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana's latest movie, Dream Girl 2, has been a massive hit at the box office since it hit theatres. The film, which had a fantastic start, continued to impress even on its second Sunday, earning a whopping Rs 8.1 crore. 

Also read - Dream Girl 2 review! Ayushmann Khurrana takes us on a roller coaster ride filled with laughter, love and confusion

If it keeps up this pace, there's a good chance it will join the 100-crore club this week. The movie is still drawing large audiences and seems poised for a successful run ahead. Thanks to strong word-of-mouth from day one, it has become a favourite in cinemas, praised for its entertainment value.

Dream Girl 2 has consistently performed well both on weekends and weekdays. It opened with a strong 10.69 crores and maintained its golden streak with 14.02 crores on day 2 (Saturday), 16 crores on day 3 (Sunday), 5.42 crores on day 4 (Monday), 5.87 crores on day 5 (Tuesday), 7.50 crores on day 6 (Wednesday), 7.50 crores on day 7 (Thursday), 4.70 crores on day 8 (Friday), 6.36 crores on day 9 (Saturday), and finally, 8.1 crores on day 10 (Sunday). 

Dream Girl 2 has firmly established itself as a box office juggernaut and achieved yet another milestone for Ektaa R. Kapoor, who consistently pushes boundaries to deliver quality content.

Ayushmann Khurrana's performance in Dream Girl 2, brought to life by Ektaa R. Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, has taken his career to new heights. This film marked the biggest box office opening of his career. 

Also read - Must Read! Dream Girl 2, Gadar 2 box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sunny Deol starrers show a small jump on Tuesday

The film, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, features an ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, and Manoj Joshi. The film graced the big screens on August 25, 2023, and has been a roaring success ever since.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Wow! This cute click of trio Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and Sara Ali Khan creates quite a buzz, fans express their excitement
MUMBAI: The lead pair of Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal (2020), Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, were once rumored to be in...
Wow! Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan bags Dinesh Vijan's next, Diler
MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son, and Sara Ali Khan’s brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, is all set to make his...
Woah! Take a look at the craze Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan enjoys, fans go into a frenzy
MUMBAI: MC Stan’s popularity cannot be described in words. After winning the popular reality show Bigg Boss Season 16,...
What! Jawan to have a bigger opening at the box office than Pathaan, reports reveal
MUMBAI: After achieving tremendous success with the biggest-ever Hindi blockbuster Pathaan earlier this year, Shah Rukh...
Baalveer 3: Plans and Plots! Aageel reveals her intentions to Shashmaag
MUMBAI: 'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
