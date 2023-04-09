Wow! Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2 to enter the 100 Crore club soon

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana's latest movie, Dream Girl 2, has been a massive hit at the box office since it hit theatres. The film, which had a fantastic start, continued to impress even on its second Sunday, earning a whopping Rs 8.1 crore.

If it keeps up this pace, there's a good chance it will join the 100-crore club this week. The movie is still drawing large audiences and seems poised for a successful run ahead. Thanks to strong word-of-mouth from day one, it has become a favourite in cinemas, praised for its entertainment value.

Dream Girl 2 has consistently performed well both on weekends and weekdays. It opened with a strong 10.69 crores and maintained its golden streak with 14.02 crores on day 2 (Saturday), 16 crores on day 3 (Sunday), 5.42 crores on day 4 (Monday), 5.87 crores on day 5 (Tuesday), 7.50 crores on day 6 (Wednesday), 7.50 crores on day 7 (Thursday), 4.70 crores on day 8 (Friday), 6.36 crores on day 9 (Saturday), and finally, 8.1 crores on day 10 (Sunday).

Dream Girl 2 has firmly established itself as a box office juggernaut and achieved yet another milestone for Ektaa R. Kapoor, who consistently pushes boundaries to deliver quality content.

Ayushmann Khurrana's performance in Dream Girl 2, brought to life by Ektaa R. Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, has taken his career to new heights. This film marked the biggest box office opening of his career.

The film, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, features an ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, and Manoj Joshi. The film graced the big screens on August 25, 2023, and has been a roaring success ever since.

