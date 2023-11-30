Wow! B-town lauds Vicky Kaushal as Sam Bahadur, check out the reactions

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The biopic's special screening in Mumbai on Wednesday night had many celebs in attendance, including Sara Ali Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.
Now, several celebs, such as Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal, have taken to X and Instagram to share their Sam Bahadur review. The film was termed 'nuanced and deeply researched'.

Taking to X, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “Saw Sam Bahadur last night. The enormity of all that Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw did and achieved is overwhelming! And so beautifully told on celluloid by my favourite @meghnagulzar. It’s a huge responsibility to portray one of India’s greatest sons and she does it wonderfully. To the entire cast and crew, you should be very proud and thank you for telling this story. @fattysanashaikh @sanyamalhotra07. My veerey (brother) @vickykaushal09, what do I even say about you… you continue to set the bar so high for all of us and then so effortlessly jump over it as only Sam can. All I can say is “Well done, sweety!!!'”

Sunny Kaushal, who attended a special screening of Sam Bahadur, took to Instagram Stories and penned a long note praising the Vicky Kaushal-starrer and his brother's performance in the movie.

“What a film..what an amazing film this is..@rsvpmovies @meghnagulzar thank you so much for making Sam Bahadur.. it is truly remarkable how you have so beautifully managed to show the life, the character, the love this man had for his country and uniform in a span of 2.5 hours.. it made me laugh, cry, inspired and most importantly it made me realise what great courage and character means,” he wrote sharing a poster of the film.

Alongside a scene from Sam Bahadur, Sunny also wrote, “@vickykaushal09 Just when I think you’ve outdone yourself, you surprise me yet again..I know you manifested this film and now I can see why.. I think this film chose you..I don’t think anybody could’ve played Sam better…you’ve given you heart and soul and everything in between to portray the life of a man which was so valiantly lived... brother, I am so so so proud of you."

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai took to X, writing, "When a star actor makes you believe that he is not a star, but a compelling character on screen... Vicky Kaushal made me believe I'm meeting Sam Manekshaw through his face, eyes, voice and body language in film Sam Bahadur I watched at premiere last evening."

Ace photographer Atul Kasbekar gushed over Vicky's performance, tweeting, "Still mulling over the Sam Bahadur preview experience last night. A diff era of gentlemen warriors and fierce patriots who lived by a higher code of honour and ethics. Nuanced and clearly deeply researched. Vicky Kaushal may as well get some new suits for the awards next year. And I loved the undercurrent between him and the then PM, Mrs Gandhi. Lovely performance by @fattysanashaikh there."

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan tweeted, "Vicky Kaushal in and as Sam Bahadur is TERRIFIC! One for the ages! Another medal pinned to his distinguished oeuvre! Bravo!"

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai took to Instagram Stories and wrote alongside a picture from the set featuring Vicky with director Meghna Gulzar, “I have seen actor working on the body language, voice and look of the character but how did you get the soul of Sam Bahadur in it Vicky Kaushal? Thank you for making it an experience Meghna Gulzar... Sam is definitely here. Sanya and Fatima, you were so real.”

Rashmika Mandanna, who will be seen in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, which releases the same day as Sam Bahadur, also took to Instagram Stories to wish Vicky for his film. 

Sharing a poster of Vicky as Sam, she wrote, "Vicky ji congratulations and all the best for Sam Bahadur tomorrow yaa... Can't wait to watch." Reacting to it, Vicky wrote on Instagram Stories, "Aren't you the sweetest Rashmika! Thank you so much and all the best to both of us. Can't wait to be back on set with you."

Sam Bahadur is set to be released in theatres on December 1. It is written by Bhavani Iyer, Shantanu Shrivastava and Meghna Gulzar. The period film stars Vicky as Sam Manekshaw, the charismatic war hero. 

In a decorated military career spanning four decades, he fought in five wars and was India’s Chief of the Army Staff during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. Along with Vicky and Fatima as the late Indira Gandhi, Sam Bahadur also features Sanya Malhotra as Silloo, Sam's wife.

