Wow! Beyoncé attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour premiere

A meeting of music royalty! Taylor Swift celebrated the release of her new concert film on Tuesday, and got some love from fellow superstar Beyoncé. The Renaissance artist came out to Hollywood to show her support for the "Anti-Hero" singer's new doc, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which premiered on multiple screens at the AMC Theaters at The Grove on Wednesday.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 10/12/2023 - 17:14
movie_image: 
TAYLOR SWIFT

MUMBAI :A meeting of music royalty! Taylor Swift celebrated the release of her new concert film on Tuesday, and got some love from fellow superstar Beyoncé.

The Renaissance artist came out to Hollywood to show her support for the "Anti-Hero" singer's new doc, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which premiered on multiple screens at the AMC Theaters at The Grove on Wednesday.

Also read - OMG! Are Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift the new BFFs in town? Joe Jonas's ex-wife and ex-girlfriend spotted together

The pair posed together on the red carpet, radiating grace, elegance and style as they smiled for the cameras.

Swift stunned in a blue Oscar de la Renta gown, while Beyoncé rocked a futuristic look in a black body suit and metallic chest plate, paired with mirrored shades.

Beyoncé's appearance at the event had not previously been announced.

Notably, Beyoncé also has a concert film gearing up for release later this year -- Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. The doc is set to hit theaters Dec. 1.

As for Swift's Eras Tour doc, the film has already broken records. As of Oct. 5, AMC announced that Eras surpassed $100 million in global advance ticket sales revenue.

When Swift announced the epic concert documentary in August, she called the tour "the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far."

Also read - What! Diljit Dosanjh reacts to rumors of him getting cozy with international singer Taylor Swift in a restaurant in Vancouver

"I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," she wrote in a post on social media. "Starting Oct 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at amctheatres.com. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)"

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour hits theaters on Friday, Oct. 13.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Entertainment Tonight 

Beyonce Taylor Swift eras tour anti hero Hollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 10/12/2023 - 17:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Kim Kardashian reveals how she and sister Kourtney have been on good terms after the fight
MUMBAI: At the end of the day, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian will always be sisters. While Kim, 42, is in...
Actresses who were approached for playing the role of Shakti before Nikki Sharma in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti
MUMBAI: Having presented several interesting narratives such as Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, Teri Meri Ikk Jindri...
Woah! Madonna's former roommate makes some shocking revelations, read more
MUMBAI: Madonna's former roommate Whitley Hill has made sensational claims about the singer. In an interaction with...
Must Read! The Kashmir Files: Producer Abhishek Agarwal's Hyderabad office raided by the Income Tax Department Amid Telugu film release
MUMBAI: Abhishek Agarwal, the producer of The Kashmir Files and The Vaccine War, was the target of an Income Tax...
Wow! Check out the films where Meryl Streep has acted as a mother in guilt of being a 'bad mom'
MUMBAI :Irony died a thousand deaths when Meryl Streep was cast as a late blooming actor in Season 3 of the hit crime...
Exciting! Shahid Kapoor confirms ‘Farzi 2’ is in the works; Says 'It was open-ended so...'
MUMBAI :On February 10, 2023, Shahid Kapoor's Farzi premiered on Amazon Prime Video to a favorable reception from both...
Recent Stories
KIM
Wow! Kim Kardashian reveals how she and sister Kourtney have been on good terms after the fight
Latest Video
Related Stories
KIM
Wow! Kim Kardashian reveals how she and sister Kourtney have been on good terms after the fight
MADONNA
Woah! Madonna's former roommate makes some shocking revelations, read more
Abhishek
Must Read! The Kashmir Files: Producer Abhishek Agarwal's Hyderabad office raided by the Income Tax Department Amid Telugu film release
MERYL STREEP
Wow! Check out the films where Meryl Streep has acted as a mother in guilt of being a 'bad mom'
- THE MARVELS
What! Imax to screen The Marvels in limited or no screens at all as Tiger 3 releases at the same time
Trisha Krishnan
Oh No! Trisha Krishnan accused of allegedly overcharging for self-promotion in film; Producer says, ‘she has to pay back a portion of her salary….’