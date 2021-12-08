WOW: Bollywood actors which we would love to see together in 2022!

MUMBAI : There are a plethora of actors entering the entertainment industry and as there are some actors whose chemistry is a superhit among the audience.

Today let us look at the celebrities we cannot wait to see in 2022!

Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sidharth Malhotra

Fatima Sana Sheikh pairing with the handsome hunk, Sidharth Malhotra has become the new talk of the town ever since they came up with their new ad collaboration on-screen.

Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani

Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani is one onscreen pairing that looks amazing to watch. The versatile Udham Singh compliments really well when teamed up with Kiara. In the year 2018, the duo appeared together in the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor

A while ago the tinsel town was flooded with the speculations of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor working together on a project ‘Ranbhoomi’. However, nothing panned out but we are still hopeful.

Ranveer Singh and Bhumi Pednekar

Last but not the least, it would be interesting to see the talented Ranveer Singh pair opposite Bhumi Pednekar in a film.

